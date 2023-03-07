Cheat sheet: What is a consultant, anyway?

Businesses hire consultants to provide insight, strategies and solutions to improve their performance.

Christopher Luxon has taken a swipe at contractors and consultants, promising to slash Government spending on outside expertise if he gets elected.

While Luxon wants fewer passengers riding the consultancy “gravy train,” it’s a mode of transport many others haven’t considered. Here’s a crash course:

What is a consultant, anyway?

An expert in a particular field who individuals and businesses consult (surprise!) for professional advice in their area of expertise.

What do they actually do?

Businesses hire consultants to provide insight, strategies and solutions to improve their performance, but what they actually do over the course of an eight-hour day depends on their expertise.

NATIONAL PARTY National Party leader Christopher Luxon spoke to party faithful on Sunday, setting the tone of the party’s election year campaign.

A legal consultant might spend their time drafting contracts, reviewing documents and conducting negotiations on the client’s behalf, while a public relations consultant could be writing press releases, managing media relationships, and producing copy for promotional material.

I’ve heard they charge – and are often paid – megabucks. Is that true?

That depends on your definition of “megabucks,” but most consultants are on a fairly good wicket, yes.

Because individual consultants can set or negotiate their own hourly, daily or per-project rate, there’s pretty wide variation.

For example, the latest annual review from the Financial Markets Authority shows it has paid up to $725 per hour for expert advice on litigation.

That’s 34 times the minimum wage, so probably “megabucks” in most people’s books.

Others brought in by the FMA were paid up to $695 per hour for video production, $100 per hour to fill a “specialist HR role” and $1100 per day to join an IT projects team.

Why does the Government use consultants?

For the same reasons you might expect any other organisation or business to bring in some outside help.

In its latest annual review, the Commerce Commission said it used consultants and contractors to work on projects outside its employees’ expertise.

“Contractors are also used when there is a peak in the volume of work where the Commission does not have long-term funding, or where there is a need to backfill as permanent staff cannot be located.”

Similarly, Callaghan Innovation said it would only use a consultant where the work required specialist knowledge not normally required on a permanent basis.