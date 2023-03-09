Online shopper's warning after $100 purchase never arrives

Two months after placing his order with Tru Water, Derrick Bell’s items are nowhere to be seen.

Two months after ordering more than $100 worth of goods from a website, Derrick Bell​ is still waiting for the items to be delivered and warning others to be careful when shopping online.

Tru Water advertises water filtration systems and purification tablets for sale through two websites, truwater.co.nz and truwater.com.au.

Despite hundreds of complaints being made about the company over the last three years, both sites continue to operate and Bell said nothing seemed amiss when he placed his order on January 6.

“The website and ordering system is well setup and organised, and the purchase process was slick,” he said.

The first alarm bell rang when he received no acknowledgement of the order. While the website showed his order progressed from “pending” to “processing” on the same day, that was as far as it got, he said.

Bell’s suspicions grew when attempts to contact the company by phone, email and online chat were unsuccessful.

When his attempts to contact the Australian arm of the company also failed, Bell asked his bank to pursue the payment.

“I had not calculated for the 30-day limit that banks place on these bad transactions, so there was no joy there,” he said.

Tru Water did not respond to Stuff’s requests for comment.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker​ said banks generally allowed consumers 120 days to request a chargeback and that could still be possible in Bell’s case.

“He could also remind the trader – if he can get hold of them – of their obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act, to deliver goods within a reasonable timeframe,” she said.

“Given he’s still waiting, he is within his rights to ask for a refund.”

If those options were unsuccessful, he could take Tru Water to the Disputes Tribunal, she said.

Bell is one of hundreds of shoppers to complain about goods not being sent, wrong orders arriving and difficulty getting refunds from Tru Water.

Commerce Commission general manager of fair trading, Vanessa Horne, said it had received 20 inquiries related to the company.

Of those, 11 were assessed and did not result in an investigation and nine were still being assessed.

Last year, Australian shoppers were warned not to do business with the company after an official consumer watchdog received hundreds of complaints about goods not being sent, wrong orders arriving and difficulty getting refunds.

Between April 2020 and August 2022, NSW Fair Trading received 355 complaints and 164 enquiries about the company and its websites.