Northland's big cat park Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary goes into liquidation

Big Cats Limited, which operates the Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary, has gone into liquidation.

Northland’s big cat park is facing further uncertainty after the company behind it went into liquidation.

The High Court in Whangārei last week ordered Big Cats Limited, which operates the Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary, into involuntary liquidation.

The company’s financial position and the fate of staff were unclear on Tuesday, with the liquidator’s first report due on April 5.

A message on its website said the park, which has 13 lions, two Bengal tigers and a leopard, was temporarily closed.

Big Cats director Janette Vallance​ said in a statement the cats’ welfare was unaffected and negotiations were underway with the liquidator, Bolton Equities, and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

People with upcoming park bookings would be contacted, she said.

The park has had a chequered past. Formerly known as Zion Wildlife Gardens, it was once own by Craig Busch, a self-taught big cat wrangler and star of the Lion Man television show.

Busch handed control of the zoo to his mother Patricia Busch​ in 2006, and was sacked from the park two years later, leading to years of legal feuds.

In 2009, big cat handler Dalu Mncube was mauled to death by one of the park’s tigers. The park later pleaded guilty to health and safety charges.

Zion Wildlife Gardens was put into receivership in July 2011. It reopened the following year as the Kingdom of Zion, which was forced to close by the Ministry for Primary Industries until the cats’ enclosures were upgraded.

The gates opened again in December 2021 after facilities and enclosures were upgraded and animal welfare and staffing issues addressed.