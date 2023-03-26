DIY work on flood-damaged houses could expose asbestos, putting residents, volunteer helpers and tradies at risk

Chemcare asbestos supervisor James Sokolich-Beatson shares some tips on how to recognise asbestos in your own home.

DIY attempts to clean up and repair flood-damaged buildings could expose residents, volunteer helpers and tradies to toxic asbestos fibres.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Insurers are processing close to 45,000 claims for homes damaged in Auckland’s January floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, sending surveyors to check properties for asbestos that needs to be removed by licenced professionals.

But asbestos removal companies say they are already seeing cases of homeowners attempting work which could contaminate surrounding areas with asbestos fibres from textured ceilings, old linoleum or vinyl flooring, and cladding.

Morecroft hazardous materials director Jason Catterall would like to see more public health warnings over the issue, especially since ceilings that have collapsed in flooded homes could end up contaminating tonnes of silt beneath them.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Assessors inspect damaged homes to see if they contain asbestos that may need to be removed as part of the repair process. (File photo)

Asbestos waste has to be double-bagged and taken to authorised disposal sites, but Catterall says that could be a challenge when dealing with silt.

“How do you wrap up 20 tonnes of wet sand?”

Class A friable asbestos, which crumbles easily, is more dangerous because breathing in the microscopic fibres can cause lung cancer, so work sites are sealed off and workers wear fitted face masks and haz-mat suits.

Non-friable class B asbestos is considered less dangerous because the fibres are bonded into products, and removal of up to 10m² does not require a licenced operator.

Asbestos regulations do not apply to homeowners (other than landlords) doing DIY work on their properties, but WorkSafe recommends they use licenced professionals because of the health risks involved, and it has issued advice on dealing with asbestos during the Cyclone Gabrielle clean-up.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Once removed asbestos, must be carefully wrapped and disposed of at designated dump sites. (File photo)

Contaminated Site Solutions director Victor Boyd says care is still needed with non-friable materials, such as fibre cement sheets, and was shocked to see a builder attacking the base board of a damaged house with a claw hammer.

“Once you start smashing it out, you’re starting to create Class A [asbestos].”

Homeowners stripping out flood-damaged floors may find hardboard laid over old lino, and remove both layers, not realising vinyl backings or vinyl tiles may contain asbestos that can be quite crumbly.

“They don’t put two and two together and think why was that covered up? They’re ripping it up and dumping it in bins, no protection, no nothing.”

Floodwaters reached ceiling-height in many places, and Boyd says wet textured ceilings fall apart into clumps that are then washed outside when the water recedes.

“It’s lying on the ground and people can’t tell it from Gib dust because Gib boards are falling apart as well.”

Vice president of the Demolition and Asbestos Association Robert Barton expects between 15% and 30% of damaged homes will contain asbestos, which means thousands will potentially need it removed, and ACM Removals, the company he manages, has done more than 120 quotes in three weeks for remedial work in Auckland.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Commercial operators removing asbestos face strict controls, but homeowners are not subject to regulation is they carry out removal work on their own properties.

Insurer Suncorp, which owns Vero and has a majority stake in AA Insurance, says testing of 302 flood and cyclone-damaged properties had found asbestos in 42, and removal will cost anywhere between $2,000 and $50,000.

Catterall fears people will take the DIY route if they get tired of waiting for contractors to do the job, or they are uninsured, and his staff had met with four or five Hawkes Bay homeowners lacking cover for asbestos removal.

“When we give them a price to do it, their eyes widen, and they say ‘we’ll give you a call.’

“We get asked, ‘can I remove it myself,’ and ultimately they can, but if it’s friable, they need to be getting a licenced contractor in to take it out properly, and I’m not sure they will.”

“They get some mates to help and suddenly everyone is exposed [to asbestos].”

Supplied Some versions of mastic or bitumen-based pressed metal roof tiles produced prior to the early 1980s contain asbestos.

Director of the Environmental Solutions Research Centre at Unitec Professor Terri-Ann Berry, who also co-founded the Mesothelioma Support and Asbestos Awareness Trust, advises people to “check before you chop.”

DIY sampling kits, including a link to an instructional video, can be bought online for about $90 if homeowners want to take asbestos samples themselves and send them away for testing.

Berry says the kits meet WorkSafe guidelines in terms of the P2 mask provided, but she personally would feel “incredibly uncomfortable” taking samples inside her home in case she released friable material into the air. “I would hate to put my family at risk.”

Auckland Council general manager waste solutions Parul Sood says any structure built before 2000 is likely to include materials containing asbestos, and they could pose a huge threat if disturbed or exposed by storm damage.

She recommends homeowners seek professional advice prior to asbestos removal and disposal, and warns that transfer stations in Auckland do not accept asbestos.

“Moreover, Auckland Council staff and contractors will not pick up items they suspect may contain asbestos, and this includes items placed out for the inorganic collection.”

WasteMINZ, which represents landfill, waste management and recycling operators says that silt containing large quantities of building debris should be treated with caution.

“Asbestos fibre may have been released within the wider flood damaged areas, but these are likely to be mixed in with the silt and pose no additional risk unless there are obvious signs of building materials.”