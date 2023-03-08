Hybrid vehicles fail to meet fuel efficiency claims - Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ testing found PHEVs used an average of 73% more fuel than claimed, while standard hybrids averaged 20% more fuel use. (File photo)

Some hybrid vehicles use 70% more fuel than expected during ‘real life’ driving, Consumer NZ testing has found.

The watchdog tested 10 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid vehicles, measuring their fuel efficiency against the manufacturers’ claims.

Each vehicle was driven on the same 270-kilometre route around Wellington, including a rush hour commute, a supermarket run and a longer weekend trip over the Remutaka Hill.

The testing found that, when measured at the petrol pump, PHEVs used an average of 73% more fuel than claimed, while standard hybrids averaged 20% more fuel use.

Consumer NZ test content team leader, James le Page​, said some PHEV manufacturers claimed their vehicles required very low fuel use.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/IMAGES SUPPLIED Confused by all the acronyms surrounding Electric vehicles and hybrids? Here's a quick overview of the differences between HEVs, PHEVs and BEVs.

However, manufacturers’ fuel efficiency figures came from lab tests conducted under controlled settings.

“When you drive a vehicle on ‘real roads’ the efficiency is likely to be lower,” he said.

According to the AA, few vehicles – whether petrol, electric or otherwise – live up to fuel economy claims in real world conditions.

Its own testing in 2010 found air-conditioning, roof racks and tyre pressures all contributed to fuel consumption. However, aggressive driving had the biggest impact on fuel use, adding 20% or more.

Consumer’s findings echo those of European clean transport campaign group, Transport and Environment.

In 2020, it found emissions and fuel use were, on average, over two-and-a-half times those of official test values.

“Our trial is the first of its kind in New Zealand and highlighted a staggering difference in the fuel efficiency between different models of PHEVs and hybrids,” le Page said.

“It's worth doing some research before splurging on a new vehicle.”