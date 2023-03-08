Four-bedroom Auckland townhouse sells for $70,000 following court ordered sale

Just over 30% of properties taken to auction at Barfoot and Thompson sell under the hammer, but the agency's operations manager says the sales method still suits some sellers.

A four-bedroom Auckland townhouse has sold at auction for $70,000.

The property on Hill St in Onehunga went to auction with Barfoot and Thompson on Wednesday morning under a sale ordered by the Auckland High Court. It is a leasehold property, which is understood to have influenced the price.

It received an opening bid of $5000, which quickly increased to $20,000, and the agency’s website shows over eight minutes the price climbed slowly, before the property sold following a short negotiation.

The property was offered for sale by G C Sulliman, deputy sheriff at Auckland, acting on behalf of Bracken Trustees No.1.

READ MORE:

* This Roger Walker-designed beach house has sweeping Kāpiti views

* The most-viewed homes in a first-time buyer's budget

* A tale of one house, two generations and $1.59 million



Auctioneer Murray Smith opened Monday’s auction by stating at the fall of the hammer, the home would be purchased at the sole risk of the buyer.

“Nothing in the nature of a fixture shall be deemed to be included in the sale,” he said.

Murray noted outstanding body corporate levies and other charges amounting to $150,699.99, but said the purchaser would only be expected to cover levies and charges accrued from the time of purchase.

A spokesperson for Barfoot said due to the sensitive and confidential nature of these types of sales, the agency would not be making any comment

Estate agencies have been criticised recently by prominent investors for their continued use of auctions, as clearance rates plummet.

The investors said they resulted in sellers receiving lower prices as emboldened buyers enjoy a lack of competition, and bid less than they might pay at negotiation.

CoreLogic data shows sellers are increasingly avoiding auctions.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said nationwide the proportion of homes going to auction had fallen from 25% at the start of last year to about 15% this year.

Supplied/Stuff There were no internal images of the townhouse on the Barfoot and Thompson website.

”In Auckland it has dropped to around 25% to 30% this year, while Christchurch is now down to roughly 40%. Similarly in Tauranga the proportion has dropped to less than 40% this year,” he said.

”In Wellington things are still hovering below 5%.”

TradeMe noted a 233% increase in mortgagee sales listed on its site in February compared to January, although total numbers remained small.

Goodey said more advertised forced sales seemed to be resulting in an actual transaction.

STUFF Aaron Davis, who was previously Harcourt’s national auctioneer manager, says the leading reason properties sit on the market is their owners are not willing to meet the market.

The plaster-clad townhouse sold on Wednesday was 180m² and located in a complex of 19 similar properties.

It was described as having an internal double garage on the ground floor, three double bedrooms on the second floor with separate toilet and family bathroom and an open-plan kitchen-living-dining area, with a separate toilet, as well as a master bedroom with en suite on the top floor.

The property was noted as being located a short distance from the motorway, local schools and Onehunga Mall.