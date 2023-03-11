Your rights when online shopping goes wrong

New Zealanders spent more than $6 billion online last year. While most transactions are smooth, things occasionally go awry. (File photo)

There’s a lot to like about online shopping, from the convenience of buying whatever you need, whenever you like – in your pyjamas if the mood strikes you – to the thrill of a package arriving at your door.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealanders have fully embraced the modern shopping method. Last year, we spent more than $6 billion online, up 62% on 2019.

While the majority of online purchases are completed smoothly, things can and do go awry.

Here’s what you can do when something is off with your online shop:

If you have a delivery issue

Delivery problems can include items being delayed, damaged in transit or just not turning up at all.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker said retailers should let customers know if unexpected delays occurred and let them decide if they wanted to wait for the product or get a refund.

“If a retailer indicates an item will be delivered within a specified timeframe it has an obligation under the Consumer Guarantees Act to honour that timeframe,” she said.

“Customers are within their rights to reject goods where delivery times are significantly longer than the timeframe indicated at the point of sale.”

If an item was faulty or damaged on delivery, customers were within their rights to ask the retailer to rectify the issue.

“If this isn’t done within a reasonable timeframe the customer can reject the item and request a refund or replacement,” Walker said.

If the item you bought is cheaper in-store

Think the price online is the same as in-store? Think again.

In two recent cases, customers found an item they bought or considered buying online would have cost them less if they made their purchase in a physical store.

Walker​ said most people would expect pricing to be the same in-store and online and having different prices risked misleading shoppers.

The Consumer Guarantees Act requires goods and services to be fit for purpose, durable and free from defects.

“We can understand why someone would be upset if something they have just bought online is cheaper in store,” she said.

“Many people don’t have the option but to shop online, and we think it’s unfair that these shoppers should be penalised because of their inability to shop in-store.”

Shoppers can ask for a refund of the difference between the online and in-store price, but retailers aren’t obligated to price match across their own channels.

If you have an issue you can’t sort with the seller

Your bank or credit card company may be able to reverse the charge on your credit or debit card. This is called a chargeback.

You can't get a chargeback if you simply changed your mind about a purchase, only if something has gone wrong.

If all else fails

If you’re not getting anywhere with the business, the Disputes Tribunal or District Court could be your next port of call.

However, if the seller is overseas, it will be harder to enforce any formal decision.

Businesses can also be reported to the Commerce Commission if you think you have been misled.

The commission investigate every complaint, but it can warn or prosecute businesses and individual complaints help it assess which issues are causing the most harm to consumers.