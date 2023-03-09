Same brand supermarket, same region: Why would the price be different?

The price of produce fluctuates from store to store, even if they are in the same region.

A Kapiti Coast shopper has been left baffled after he found the same products, at the same brand of supermarket, were cheaper 30 minutes’ drive away.

Tony Silke said like most New Zealanders, he was concerned about rising food prices.

He had been using food price comparison app The Grocer to compare prices between his local Pak ‘n Save in Paraparaumu and one in Porirua.

He found that a kilogram of loose potatoes was $3 at his local, but $1.99 in Porirua.

“This is not an isolated occasion,” he said.

A kilogram of loose kumara was $9.99 at Pak ‘n Save Porirua, but $1 cheaper in Kilbirnie.

In Kilbirnie a kilogram of carrots was $3.29, but $2.99 in both Porirua and Paraparaumu.

The pricing difference also happened beyond the Wellington region.

In Auckland the price of carrots at Pak ‘n Save Mt Albert was $2.49, but was $2.99 30 minutes away at Pak ‘n Save Sylvia Park.

A kilogram of red kumara was $7.99 at Mt Albert and $10.49 at Sylvia Park.

Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster said the variance in shelf price of a specific type of produce could be for a range of reasons.

That included the volume available from the grower, the quality of the produce and how far the produce had to travel, she said.

“Our stores are owner operated and have the flexibility to purchase fresh produce direct, often from local growers.”

Cyclone Gabrielle had also affected the price and supply of produce nationwide.

Managing director of Jina’s World of Fresh Produce Ajay Jina said Cyclone Gabrielle, along with persistent rain for most of this year in growing areas, was causing problems and ultimately raising the price.

“Many outdoor greens and orchard crops have been heavily affected. The reduced supply of produce from these areas can affect prices,” Jina said.