Who pays the most for petrol?

The Quarterly Fuel Monitoring Report has found Wellingtonians are paying the most at the pump.

Wellingtonians are paying more at the petrol pump than the rest of the country, while in other cities the price varies significantly.

The Commerce Commission’s second quarterly report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel market was released on Thursday and put the spotlight on the capital. Prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt were the highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel.

The Quarterly Fuel Monitoring Report for the three months ended September 30, 2022, showed Christchurch and Tauranga had the lowest average fuel prices - with motorists in Christchurch getting the best deal for petrol, and Tauranga for diesel.

Commission chair Dr John Small said there continued to be significant variations in prices between the main cities in New Zealand, and within the cities themselves.

“This is likely due to several factors, including levels of competition, the capital or operating costs of sites, and consumer behaviour."

Auckland had the largest price variation between its most expensive and least expensive site. Prices varied by 22 cents per litre for 91, 29 cents for 95 and 98, and 31 cents for diesel.

The commission’s calculation for average consumers in Auckland showed they could save up to $264 on 91 in a year, or up to $348 on premium petrol if they actively compared prices between their nearby stations.

Stuff Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announces new rules for petrol prices, storage and biofuels. Video first published November 9, 2022.

“There may be a 20 to 30 cent difference in what you pay at one station compared with another down the road, and that’s a discount worth having – it all adds up,” Small said.

“If consumers more actively shop around, competition is likely to increase amongst suppliers to help drive down prices.”

Motorists should make use of fuel price monitoring apps such as Gaspy, he said.

Spending on petrol and diesel accounted for about 4.6% of the average annual New Zealand household expenditure.

Small said the commission was now gathering further information on the difference in pricing in the regions to better understand market dynamics.

The global and domestic fuel markets still continued to be volatile within the quarter, with prices falling from their June 2022 peak.

Importer costs dropped faster than retail prices in July and drove a three-week spike in average importer margins, the difference between retail prices and the cost of bringing fuel into New Zealand. Margins increased – by 61.9% for diesel and 63.6% for 91.

Information on the wholesale market shows that it remains mostly based on contractual sales, with terminal gate price (TGP) sales accounting for a very small portion of total wholesale trade over the September 2022 quarter.

“Nevertheless, we have observed changes in certain areas of the wholesale market with increasing volumes and in some cases, purchasers switching suppliers - these are encouraging signs in terms of market development,” Small said.