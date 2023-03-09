Yeah, nah: Is Auckland really one of the world's best cities for work-life balance?

Forget the horrendous daily traffic and million-dollar house prices – Auckland has been ranked fifth in the world for work-life balance.

Forbes Advisor’s Worldwide Work-Life Balance Index ranks major cities based on a number of factors including happiness, gender equality and average working hours.

Auckland scored 62.7 out of 100, which was only 7.8 points behind top-ranked Copenhagen, Denmark.

Auckland received its high score due to the city having a “relaxed and friendly atmosphere, making it a comfortable and enjoyable place to live and work”.

But can you even enjoy the work-life balance when you spend an hour of your evening trying to get home, or your mortgage is so big that you can’t afford to do anything outside of work?

