Church leaders sentenced on tax fraud charges

Five leaders of the Samoan Assembly of God Church in Manukau have been sentenced to community detention and ordered to repay the money they received when they made false donation tax credit claims to the tune of nearly $170,000, Inland Revenue has reported.

IR said the church was registered as a charitable organisation which meant one-third of donations made to it could be claimed back by producing a receipt and lodging the claim with the tax department.

Church pastor Naseri Masani, his wife Tasi Afuie, church treasurer Logotaeao Pace, Sunday school leader Faamanuia Mataafa and her husband, church secretary, Aneterea Mino, were all charged with using applications for donation tax credits with intent to obtain a pecuniary advantage, it said.