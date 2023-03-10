Cheaper to drive to Lower Hutt than fill up on fuel in Wellington City

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announces new rules for petrol prices, storage and biofuels. Video first published November 9, 2022.

It seems anathema that driving further could mean savings at the pump but that is the situation in Wellington, which the Commerce Commission revealed topped the nation’s fuel prices.

On the day of the report’s release, 91 octane petrol was on sale at Z Energy Petone for nearly $2.36 per litre, while at Z on Vivian Street, that jumped up to almost $2.54 per litre.

Similar trends were found with other fuel companies, including BP and Mobil.

Essentially this means a 20 kilometre round trip could be the cheaper thing to do.

AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins​ said it was unclear why there was such a stark discrepancy for such a short distance.

“We just can’t work it out.

“Wellington has fuel terminals, good competition, a sizeable port, and a very condensed metro area. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Collins said the biggest takeaway from the report was the need for consumers to shop around.

”Essentially what it means is if you’ve got to go an extra eight kilometres to save 20 cents per litre, you’re going to save enough money to notice the difference.

”So shop around, check the apps, and look for deals at stations because it can make a big difference.”

The report showed Wellington was the most expensive across all types of fuels, edging Auckland out from the top spot.

The report also found Christchurch was amongst the cheapest cities for fuel – going against the long held perception that South Islanders paid more to fill their tanks.

When asked why this discrepancy existed, Z Energy spokesperson Kiri Shannon said there was no clear answer.

“It can be to do with market conditions, costs associated with the property, and local competition.”

On the day the report came out, New World Hutt City listed the cheapest 91 octane price at $2.27 per litre.

Meanwhile, the highest prices were across all major stations in Wellington City, almost $2.54 per litre.

The commission’s second quarterly report on the performance of the $10 billion fuel market showed prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt were the highest for diesel, and 91 octane and premium petrol.