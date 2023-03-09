Te Whatu Ora edits Facebook post thanking men for International Women's Day

A post on Te Whatu Ora - Waitaha Canterbury’s Facebook page wanted to celebrate women in the health industry on Wednesday.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, designed to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about bias and prompt action to ensure equality.

But Te Whatu Ora Canterbury did not let the day pass without a mention of men.

“At all levels of Te Whatu Ora, we have extraordinary women performing complex clinical functions, leading teams, undertaking ground breaking research and working tirelessly to provide the best possible healthcare to our communities. We are grateful every day, not just today, for their mahi, without which we couldn’t run the health system,” the Facebook post read.

“We also want to take the opportunity to thank all the tāne/men who work with or support our wāhine working in health.”

The post was then edited seven hours later to remove the line thanking men – but not before people had the chance to comment on the post.

"’Thanks ladies, keep doing what you're doing! But also, shout out to my boys, you're the real MVP’. One day. Just one day,” one woman commented.

Te What Ora has been approached for comment.

It’s not the first time an organisation has had an International Women’s Day flop.

Fonterra felt the heat last year when it announced an all-men speaking panel for a talk about “breaking the bias” as part of its International Women’s Day celebrations.

New Zealand Rugby was labelled “tone-deaf” by fans after it posted a tweet last year thanking the women in the All Blacks’ lives, rather than celebrating the Black Ferns.