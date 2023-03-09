SkyPod won't have TVNZ channels on TV guide after broadcasters fail to reach deal

The launch of the SkyPod will follow the release of the new Sky Box (above) last month.

Sky Television and TVNZ have failed to reach an agreement that would let users of Sky’s new SkyPod media player access TVNZ’s channels through its TV guide.

The SkyPod is mainly being marked by Sky as a way for customers of the soon-to-be-closed Vodafone TV service to continue watching pay-television if they don’t have or want a satellite dish.

It separately launched a new Sky Box last month that caters to its traditional satellite television base and VodafoneTV customers who are willing to have a dish installed.

Sky TV spokesperson Kirsty Way said it needed TVNZ’s permission to stream its free-to-air channels to its SkyPod media player, but “an arrangement that both parties are comfortable with hasn’t been reached”.

SkyPod customers would still be able to access TVNZ’s content, including live streams of TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2 and Duke, by firing up the TVNZ+ app on the device.

But the lack of an agreement means they will be not be able to switch to those channels, as people would normally change channels, from their TV Guide.

The SkyPod is expected to go on sale later this month, priced at $100.

Sky advised prospective customers that other free-to-air channels, including Three, Prime and Bravo, would all be available on the TV Guide and it would let them know if TVNZ’s channels became available at a later date.

Way said Sky couldn’t comment on the reasons for the impasse as it could not discuss “commercial negotiations”.

“Of course we hoped and expected TVNZ channels would feature alongside Three, Prime, Bravo and the other free-to-air channels,” she said.

TVNZ has also been approached for comment.