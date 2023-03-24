The business helping turn old tyres into sports fields

Old tyres left sitting around can be turned into artificial sports fields or yoga mats with the help of a Waikato company.

Treadlite NZ began with a mission to tidy up Cambridge, but has grown into one of the biggest tyre recyclers in the country.

Tyres from Bombay to Wellington and the east and west coasts of the North Island arrive at Cambridge.

Managing director Brad Pierce, with two partners Blake Richardson and Paul Collins, has set up a system to turn old tyres into granules of rubber used for playground matting, artificial sports fields, mats and gym flooring.

The trio had different companies that used tyres and realised they were part of the problem.

“Long story short, we got sick to death of hearing about tyres getting burnt and thrown into big landfills, and we decided that although we were small – just three guys in Cambridge – we can make a start, and try to tidy up Cambridge...soon realised the need was everywhere.”

Treadlite upcycled up to 5000 tyres a day and Pierce said their target was to reach 1.2m tyres every year – 25% of the tyres that come into the country.

“We are getting close to 800,000 to 900,000 tyres so far.”

The business recently bagged Waipā District Council funding to reduce waste.

“At the moment, all the tyres that come to us come from tyre stores and car dealerships and from transfer stations.

“Now we are opening our gates for mums and dads who have got four or five tyres sitting at the back of their garden, they have been looking at for years, and don't know what to do with it.”

People can drop off their old and used tyres on 14 and 15 April in Cambridge and 21 and 22 April in Te Awamutu. They should email sales@treadlite.co.nz and will be advised of the time and drop-off location closer to the date.

The money comes from the Ministry for the Environment but is administered by the council. In the coming round, an extra $10,000 has been allocated, taking the fund total to $50,000.

Waipā District Council’s waste minimisation advisor Sally Fraser said the fund was always over-subscribed.

“Every year we are seeing more and more exceptional projects apply and the extra $10,000 will really make a difference. More projects can be funded and that’s a further step forward in helping Waipā becoming a more waste-wise district.”