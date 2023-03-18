Homegrown coffee franchises facing 'ridiculous' competition for caffeine dollar

There’s competition brewing in the battle for a share of the Kiwi coffee habit.

A growing number of franchised brands are elbowing their way into the nation’s coffee shop scene, keen to take patrons from the independent businesses, established chains and global coffee conglomerates.

One of those gaining ground is Black and White Coffee Cartel.

From one cafe founded in central Christchurch by Bink Bowler in 2015, the brand now has 14 outlets, including one in Auckland. Two more are being readied to open, one each in Ashburton and Timaru, with more planned for later this year.

Tony Yin, who co-owns the Black and White franchising business with partners including ex-All Black Reuben Thorne after buying Bowler out in mid-2020, said they plan to open up to five cafes a year, and have ambitious expansion plans. Covid slowed their initial growth, but they are making up for lost time, he said.

“We are still focused on our local New Zealand market, but maybe in the next year or two we would look at Australia or maybe China or Hong Kong.”

In more cautious growth mode is Sierra Cafe, which began in Ponsonby in Auckland and now has 19 outlets across the North Island. The cafe has its own app.

Supplied An artist's impression of a new Sierra cafe. The brand wants to open more cafes in Auckland and Wellington, and to expand to Christchurch.

Sierra has more outlets in Auckland and Wellington, and expansion into the South Island, in its sights.

Senior operations manager Adrian Brown said they checked out sites in Christchurch before the pandemic, but with the economic downturn would prefer to purchase an existing cafe group.

“Outlets near each other works best for use of resources, supplies and support.”

He described competition in the cafe market as “ridiculous”, with money made more by capital gain in a business’s value than turnover.

Brown said challenges include staffing, attracting and keeping younger customers, and neighbourhoods rejecting branded coffee shops in favour of boutique places as money moves in.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cafe chains are competing for the coffee dollar across the country.

Both Black and White and Sierra compete with well established Kiwi franchises Robert Harris, which has 20 outlets across the country and sells 2.4 million cups of coffee a year, and Coffee Culture which began in Christchurch and now has 19 cafes, mostly in the South Island.

Australian-originated chains in the market include Coffee Club with 63 franchised outlets across New Zealand, Colombus Coffee with 75, Muffin Break (33 outlets), Jamaica Blue, Gloria Jeans, and Hudsons which is now owned by the Emirates Group.

Others are PJ’s from the United States, Esquires from Canada, and Illy from Italy.

Then there are the two global cafe conglomerates that arrived on Kiwi shores in the late 1990s – Starbucks, a Seattle-originated brand owned in New Zealand by investment company Tahua Partners, and McCafe, owned by McDonald’s Corporation.

Priya Prasad and her husband Vash Chaudhary opened a new Black and White coffee shop in the Christchurch suburb of Beckenham last month, following two-and-a-half years of planning.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Vash Chaudhary, co-owner of the new Black & White Coffee Cartel franchise on Colombo St in Christchurch.

”It has been a challenge for us, and in this economy, a lot of people are struggling. But we’ve had a lot of local support,” she said.

“We are right across from Coffee Culture, so we had some issues around staffing, as well as grabbing a share of the market. ”

Prasad said they chose the franchise route because it was their first hospitality business.

“It is just easier to go under a big umbrella. There is a lot of compliance, with things like health and safety – this gives us a back-up.”

Individual cafe franchise prices depend on brand, location, rent and lease costs, and what plant and fit-out is included, but are typically $100,000 to $500,000.

In addition, franchisees pay leasing costs and a percentage of turnover to the franchisor.

David White stuff.co.nz The Acme coffee cup, making a splash at cafes around NZ

Madeleine de Jong owns the independent Ris’tretto​ cafe in St Albans, Christchurch, and said there was room for both personalised and standard options.

“Competition is good, and it’s really nice to have both. What you buy here at my cafe, you can’t buy anywhere else.

“But that’s not everbody’s cup of tea, and some people prefer something they recognise and are comfortable with.”

De Jong said one benefit for franchised cafe owners, with produce prices rising, could be access to bulk bought-supplies.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Ris'tretto cafe owner Madeleine de Jong says there is room in the market for independent cafes like hers, as well as franchised outlets. (File photo).

Business broker Benny Wang, of Link business brokerage in Wellington, said many franchise buyers were new to business, and a proportion were migrants, especially from Asia.

“If the owner is less experienced in business, a franchise gives you support and training, if it is a good system.”

Yin said while they are not setting out to compete with the bigger brands, a newer franchise needs to build a reputation.

They recently lost out on premises in Auckland when the shopping centre owner instead chose one of the Australian cafe chains, he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Robert Harris is a long-established brand of coffee shop.

“We understood that. They wanted to give their place an international feel.”

Yin said setting up a Black and White coffee shop costs about $400,000. Owners’ annual franchise fee is set at 6% of annual turnover.

“We chose a location and negotiate and then we start looking at franchisees. We avoid the malls, you pay twice the rent there.

“Our main responsibility is to make sure the franchises make money. We don’t compromise on the location. Business is business.”