Two NZX-listed firms could lose money in Silicon Valley Bank collapse

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sent shock waves that have reached well beyond the US west coast.

Two NZX-listed businesses have reported they may be directly impacted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

Wellington technology exporter ikeGPS said $5.3 million out of the $19.6m it had in cash was deposited at the failed bank.

Only $250,000 of its sum at the bank was insured, it said.

Chief executive Glenn Milnes said it couldn’t estimate how much of its deposited funds it might be able to retrieve as the situation was “highly fluid”.

But he indicated the businesses was well-positioned to weather any blow.

“Because of the strength of our broader cash position, growth momentum, and that our US operation is delivering positive cash flow, we believe IKE remains very strongly positioned,” he said.

Britain's shadow chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves, says she is "very concerned" about SVB collapse.

Manuka honey producer Comvita said its US skincare joint venture, Caravan Honey, had $2.5m deposited in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) at the time of its collapse on Friday, which it could not now access.

Again, $250,000 of any sum that was not otherwise recoverable was insured, it said.

“Our working assumption is that monies will be released, but we will advise if that position changes,” Comvita advised investors in a statement to the NZX.

New Zealand-founded, US firm Rocket Lab advised over the weekend that it had US$38m (NZ$61.96m) out of its US$484m in liquid assets in cash at the bank.

The collapse of SVB is expected to have broad ramifications for the technology sector in the United States and elsewhere, particularly within the start-up community.

Depositors risk losing some of their cash while borrowers are threatened with a disruption to their ability to finance their activities through loans.

As well as direct losses there is the possibility of cascading, indirect exposure.

Milnes said that more of half of technology businesses in the US had dealings with the bank.

The bank collapse has come after a string of mass lay-offs by large US technology giants including Twitter, Meta and Amazon, and the announcement that up to 800 jobs may go at Wellington-headquartered cloud accounting firm Xero.