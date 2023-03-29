Cyclone Gabrielle turned a bumper summer into one from hell for North Island tourist operators still reeling from border closures

Zeelandt Brewery founder Chris Barber is among Hawkes Bay tourism and hospitality business owners battling to keep going after the cyclone wrecked his Esk Valley premises.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact on the tourism industry has parallels with the Canterbury earthquakes, and its legacy promises to be as lasting.

Parts of Christchurch were decimated, while others escaped with little – if any – damage, and it’s a similar story for storm-battered regions of the North Island.

In the Hawke’s Bay’s Esk Valley, Chris Barber’s family had two houses, a brewery, garden bar, winery, and vineyard inundated with mud and silt in the cyclone.

“It’s quite a brown landscape, which is the silt sitting there, I can see orchards dying and trucks and diggers working.”

Yet less than 45 minutes drive away (pre-storm) Kris Larner, general manager the Porters Boutique Hotel in Havelock North, is still welcoming guests and experiencing twinges of survivor guilt.

Michael Farr/Stuff The Barber family winery and brewery businesses in the Esk Valley were swamped in silt and Chris Barber says they are still waiting to see if the area will be red zoned.

“When I look out the window from the hotel it’s like nothing has happened, however you don’t need to drive very far in either direction to be confronted with devastation ... it’s the piles of silt, it’s the slash on our beaches, and the houses and businesses that have been devastated, it’s the condition of our roads and railway lines.”

Although the financial fallout is yet to be measured, the ripple effect of severe damage to hundreds of kilometres of state highways and secondary roads is extensive, disrupting visitor flows and deliveries of food supplies and other essentials.

Forward bookings for summer were solid, in some cases surpassing pre-pandemic levels, and after two years of closed borders, erratic cash flow and rising debt, hopes were high that businesses could recoup some of their Covid-19 losses, says Tourism Export Council chief executive Lynda Keene.

“When the sun is shining you make hay, and the summer season is so important because it takes you through the winter. These businesses have no buffer, no buffer at all, and that’s why they’re really worried.

“A lot of tourism businesses have a long way to go to get back into the black.”

waka kotahi Early images of the damage at the summit of State Highway 25A (SH25A) on the Coromandel show the extent of repairs needed. (Image supplied by Waka Kotahi)

Keene says some areas experienced cancellation rates of up to 70% in February and March, and inbound tour operators with more than 40 years’ experience reported that the combination of extreme weather and cancelled Cook Strait ferry sailings made for the worst season of travel disruptions they had ever encountered.

The Government’s $25m business support package is designed to help flood-affected regions like Hawkes Bay where tourism is the third-largest contributor to GDP and accounts for about 10% of employment.

Within a month of Cyclone Gabrielle, 650 Gisborne businesses had applied for grants from the region’s $4.5m share of the fund which was so oversubscribed, distribution agency Trust Tairāwhiti will be lobbying for more.

kiri allan/Supplied Forestry slash knocked out the Hikuwai Bridge, on State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay, and there are plans to replace it with 81-metre long Bailey bridge.

Roading network nightmare

Doing a “roadie” is a classic way of seeing New Zealand for both domestic and international travellers, and in 2019 more than 2.5m overseas tourists travelled the country in cars and camper vans.

Main routes to Northland, Coromandel, Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Hawkes Bay face years of work to be reinstated and some tourism operators have already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Moa Trek runs coach tours nationally for the over-50s, and managing director Miles Clark estimates Auckland floods and cyclone Gabrielle were responsible for cancellations worth $500,000, including two sold-out tours to the Hawke’s Bay Art Deco festival which was cancelled for the third year in a row.

Major detours around closed roads on the Coromandel will this year add $50,000 to Go Kiwi Shuttles’ running costs for extra fuel, maintenance, road user charges and driver hours.

Co-owner Garry Fitzsimons says Cyclone Gabrielle has hit harder than Covid-19, and he expects six-figure losses from a previously busy shuttle run from Hahei to the Cathedral Cove track now closed by slips. “The 147 steps to the bottom are gone.”

SUPPLIED Go Kiwi shuttles once carried up to 80,000 people a year on a park and ride service to Cathedral Cove on the Coromandel. It is now inaccessible due to slips that wrecked stairs on the track (red arrows indicate).

Bush and Beach owner Ben Thornton is used to rolling with the punches, having converted his small tour fleet to courier work during the border closure, and after losing access to Auckland’s West Coast beaches and parts of the Waitakere Ranges, he has re-jigged itineraries to offer extra Hobbiton and Auckland city tours.

Thornton halted high-end $405-a-head day trips to the Coromandel because the extra mileage involved in current detours would take drivers over their working hour limits, and it’s unclear when roads will reopen.

NZ Bed & Breakfast Association secretary Fiona Rollings says her members mostly escaped unscathed, but many are feeling the impact of extended travel times.

In early March the drive from Taupo to her Kerry Lodge B&B in Napier had stretched from two hours to six, so one-night stayers stopped coming.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism head Hamish Saxton says more than half the region’s visitors traditionally come via State Highways 2 and 5, and having the Napier Taupo road “open” is just part of the solution.

“At what stage will it be two-lane without significant disruption, stop-go signs and single land stretches?”

supplied Cycle Gisborne is running tours of the Eastwoodhill Arboretum, but has cancelled multi-day trips because rural roads are so badly damaged and accommodation is unavailable.

Cycle Gisborne dropped its multi-day tours because the rural roads it used are shattered, and their usual commercial accommodation providers are now housing displaced flood victims.

Co-owner Katrina Duncan says the three final cruise ships of the season also by-passed Gisborne which cost thousands of dollars in lost income.

Further north Mangawhai Heads Holiday Park owner Richard Gunson watched customers melt away when the wet weather hit, going from 600 people to just 20 or 30, and he says lack of reliable access north remains a problem.

He despairs of the millions spent on the fragile state highway over the narrow windy Brynderwyns -"it beggars belief they persist with that route” – and he would like to see a whole new a road built to the west.

General manager destination for Northland Inc Tania Burt says that thanks to ongoing roading issues, the region is still battling the perception that it was hard hit, when businesses are open and eager for customers.

SUPPLIED Co-owner of Cafe 35 in Tokomaru Bay Pete Cunningham says before Cyclone Hale, business was booming. He and partner Sue Clarke are hoping for more government assistance, so they can hang on to four part-time staff until roads are passable. "But if we can't pay them, we have to let them go."

Hospo is hurting too

When the Restaurant Association surveyed more than 200 members in late February about the impact of weather conditions, 65% had been forced to close for a period.

Lack of road access made it hard for staff to get to work and to get supplies, crop damage led to price hikes for fresh produce, and anecdotally there were instances where insurance did not cover floods and cyclones.

Pete Cunningham’s Cafe 35 in Tokomaru Bay, famous for its paua pies, had been cut off for a month when we spoke in mid-March.

“We’ve got no pastry. We’ve got paua, but nothing to put it in, and without customers that’s kind of irrelevant.

“We tried to open [the cafe] for the locals for a couple of days, but our wages far outstripped our takings.”

Forestry road detours and a Bailey Bridge over the Hikuwai Bridge on State Highway 35 will reconnect the community with Tolaga Bay, but Cunningham says they really need the road reopened to the north to allow visitors to travel around East Cape.

Gisborne’s water crisis, caused by major damage to the main pipeline into the city, is creating big headaches for food businesses, which may be told to close if the situation worsens.

Some restaurants have installed mobile water tanks on trailers outside their premises to ensure they are not left high and dry, and others are using paper plates to reduce water usage for dishwashing.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Insurance claims for cancelled events have been put at $30m nationally. Sting performed at Christchurch Arena, but his concert at the Mission Estate in Hawke’s Bay was one of four big events called off in the region in the wake of the cyclone.

Event angst

Pre-Covid-19 the Horse of the Year Show was a big deal for Havelock North, attracting up to 25,000 visitors over the course of a week, and worth an estimated $11m, but Cyclone Gabrielle forced organisers to pull the plug for the third year in a row just weeks out from set up.

It was just one of almost 300 events cancelled due to weather over a five-month period, according to a survey by the New Zealand Events Associationm, and general manager Elaine Linnell says some individual operators reported losses of more than $2m, while others were well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Almost 80% were not insured, about a fifth because they did not think insurance was necessary, a third said it would not have covered their losses, and just over 17% said it was too expensive.

“The telling piece was the number [just over half] who said they would insure for weather in future,” says Linnell who believes year-round weather insurance, rather than just in wetter months, will become more common.

Event Cover managing director Stuart Hartley reckons insurance claims for weather-related cancellations over summer are likely to hit $30m nationally, and he expects to see more use of large-scale marquees able to withstand high winds, effectively turning outdoor events into a indoor ones if the weather packs up.

Cornege Photography Cyclone Gabrielle caused the Horse of the Year show in Havelock North to be cancelled, forcing refunds to 200 trade exhibitors booked to attend the 6-day.

Tourism funding

Regional tourism promotion relies heavily on local authorities for funding, but the squeeze may come on budgets as councils facing big flood-related repair bills attempt to rein in rates rises.

Hawke’s Bay, for example, gets $1.52m of its $2.1m budget from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council which is having to revisit budgets in the wake of damage expected to be in the tens of millions.

Auckland City was already wrestling with a forecast $295 million deficit before the floods on January 27 severely damaged council infrastructure.

Proposed budget cuts would see economic development and culture agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited lose up to $44.5m, leaving no money to attract and bid for major events from 2024.

Subvention payments – essentially grants in cash or in kind – are now increasingly standard practice to attract events and conferences.

If there is no money to clinch those deals, which regional tourism organisations (RTOs) argue have big economic benefits, New Zealand may no longer be able to compete with deeper-pocketed Australian cities.

supplied The 114-room Scenic Hotel Te Pania in Napier stopped taking leisure travellers for six weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle because of the level of damage, leading to the cancellation of some bus tours. It has since fully reopened.

Keene and other tourism industry leaders are pleading for Auckland Council to continue investing in tourism promotion.

“If Auckland does well, the rest of New Zealand does well, and if Auckland is not out there on the global stage for major international events and conferences as the gateway [through which 70% of overseas visitors arrive], then the rest of the country is impacted.”

MBIE head of tourism Heather Kirkham​says MBIE is “monitoring the situation” to provide advice to Government on potential impacts on RTOs, but what happens is a decision for Ministers and Cabinet.

Late last year a report to Cabinet mooted increasing the $35 a head international visitor levy (IVL) to at least $100, but then Tourism Minister Stuart Nash postponed discussion about potential changes until later this year.

A broad ranging review of sustainable funding for tourism will consider bed taxes, targetted rates (like the controversial one levied on Auckland commercial accommodation providers), a higher IVL and a departure tax paid by all travellers.

RICKY WILSON Bush and Beach tour operator Ben Thornton doesn’t want to be seen to be doing disaster tourism in place like Piha and Karekare. “It’s a real balancing act as to when we go back in. In areas that have been really smashed, the last thing we want to do is to take people out there toting cameras.”

Looking to the future

Chris Barber’s Cone & Flower Garden bar had been open for just over a year when the cyclone wrecked it, but the highly qualified chef has been kept on to cater for events using the commercial kitchen at a Napier cocktail bar.

With help from an Auckland brewer and other suppliers, his Zeelandt brewery label is producing a beer called Getting Back on the Horse to raise funds for Hawkes Bay charities.

The name reflects the family’s determination to re-establish the businesses, and is a nod to a wooden horse, made for Barber’s kids by his Dad, that stood in the vege garden.

“It broke its neck, but it’s still there when everything around it is completely destroyed ... it’s a bit of an inspiration to get back on the horse.”

Barber says that in terms of natural disasters, the risk of an earthquake was always top of mind in Hawke’s Bay, but given the extent of the flood damage, they are unlikely to rebuild in the Esk Valley.

Forecasters have long warned to expect more extreme weather under climate change, and Cyclone Gabrielle has been yet another reminder that tourism operators have to think about how to cope with that.

Holiday park owners like Gunson, for example, are looking at building more cabins to make their campgrounds attractive year-round regardless of the weather.

A recent report from public private think tank Aotearoa Circle outlines the various climate change scenarios tourism will face in future, and another report on ways to adapt to those changes is due out in May.