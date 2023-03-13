Top-end suburbs see house prices fall by $300,000 or more

The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

Median house prices in some of the country’s wealthiest suburbs have fallen $300,000 or more over the past year, CoreLogic data shows.

The suburbs with the biggest falls were in and around Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in the year to March 1, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, Southgate, which fell $333,150, and Karaka Bays, which fell $329,900.

In Auckland, suburbs to top the list included Westmere, St Marys Bay, and Orakei.

The value changes were based on estimated median values, which CoreLogic calculated for its Mapping the Market tool, which compares values across 923 suburbs each quarter.

READ MORE:

* House price falls gather pace again in February quashing hope of stabilisation - CoreLogic

* Market mood changes as real estate standoff emerges

* The Upper Hutt suburb that went from ugly duckling to the biggest housing price jump in Wellington



CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said in the latest update, 10 suburbs recorded a fall in value of $300,000 or more, and most would be classed as top-end.

He said the falls were probably only an issue if an owner was trying to sell now, after purchasing at the peak of the market.

“It’s also worth noting that houses in those suburbs are generally more expensive to start with, so the percentage fall is always going to translate into a bigger drop in dollar value,” he said.

It was not only the upper end of the market that had seen a downturn.

“More than a third of suburbs across New Zealand saw double-digit declines over the last year, and Wellington made up the bulk of the suburbs that posted the biggest falls.”

Values fell by 20% or more in 31 suburbs, with 30 of them in the wider Wellington region.

Kathryn George/Stuff House prices have been falling around the country.

“Overall, this confirms that this downturn has been pretty deep and broad-based across many parts of the country – to the detriment of existing property owners, but a sign of hope for aspiring buyers who have their finances approved,” Davidson said.

Homeowners in some smaller South Island centres bucked the trend, with four suburbs posting double-digit increases.

The suburbs with the biggest percentage increases were Tuatapere in Southland, Reefton on the West Coast, Waimate in South Canterbury, and Riverton in Southland, all of which increased in value between 10% and 11%.

Values in another 30 suburbs grew by 5% or more.

Mr Davidson said these suburbs generally had affordability on their side.

“Incomes tend to be lower in regional areas than the main centres. But so too are house prices, and lower entry points in these markets may be supporting greater resilience in values.”

Davidson said the market continued to face significant challenges, including high mortgage rates for new borrowers and expensive repricing for existing borrowers.

He said areas that had already fallen significantly might be poised to bottom out first, should market headwinds settle down.

“Overall, even if sales activity and property values bottom out this year as is expected, the property market may well remain subdued into 2024.

“But those ‘early fallers’, or suburbs where values dropped first, could then rise sooner too.”

Investor and property coach Steve Goodey said while the dollar falls were important, of greater interest were percentage falls.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The rate of house prices falls more than tripled in February compared to January, CoreLogic data shows.

“You’re not comparing apples with apples – a $300,000 fall in Remuera isn’t the same as a $300,000 fall in Tokoroa where the property value might have halved,” he said.

He said it should be remembered the same areas with the largest drops also likely had the largest increases in recent times.

Goodey himself had a property in Hataitai in Wellington which sometimes jumped $70,000 to $100,000 a month when the market was hot.

Hataitai properties had fallen an average of $244,300 in value over the last year, according to CoreLogic’s data.