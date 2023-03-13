Uneasy investors sell down NZ sharemarket after US bank collapse

Investors are feeling uneasy after news of bank failures in the United States.

New Zealand’s sharemarket fell about 1% as investor confidence took a hit following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

SVB, which specialised in tech startups, went into receivership in the US on Friday as depositors rushed to withdraw money from their accounts. Signature Bank was also closed by New York state financial regulators on Sunday and crypto lender Silvergate Capital folded last week.

US authorities moved to allay fears about the health of the nation’s financial system over the weekend, pledging to fully protect all depositors’ money following the SVB collapse and giving those banks squeezed for cash easier terms on short-term loans.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index was down about 1% to 11,614.57 in mid-afternoon trading on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Sharemarket falls after volatile week as investors gauge impact of Russian invasion

* NZX50 undaunted by Reserve Bank rate rise, 5 per cent slide for Meridian

* Sharemarket falls as investors wary following Meta disappointment



“It's been a bit of a bolt from the blue so investors are probably still processing it,” said Devon Funds Management head of retail Greg Smith.

Smith said the news had dented sentiment and brought back memories of the global financial crisis (GFC), which started with banks.

“I think it's just evoked some memories of that and it's created a little bit of an unease,” Smith said.

Still, he said the US regulators and government had stepped in quickly which should shore up confidence.

Britain's shadow chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves, says she is "very concerned" about SVB collapse.

US stock futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq markets were all higher, suggesting US markets had moved on and were buoyed the decision to ensure deposit holders would get their money, maintaining confidence in the banking system.

“It looks like markets are moving on from it,” he said.

“There's no real suggestion that it is anything like the GFC and the authorities have acted pretty swiftly to nip it in the bud. Officials have acted pretty quickly to instil confidence in the American banking system, which is obviously an important part of the global banking system.”

Smith said the New Zealand market had held up better than most on Friday, with the NZX 50 dipping 0.84%, resulting in some catch up weakness on Monday.

He noted Australasian banks were in a very strong position in their capital and liquidity.

“The financial credit worthiness of Australasian banks is not in doubt,” he said.

Bank stocks were weaker, with Westpac down 0.8% to $23.25, ANZ down 0.9% to $25.30, and Heartland down 2.9% to $1.68.

Other heavyweight stocks were also lower, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare down 2.6% to $25.04, Auckland International Airport down 1.5% to $8.48, Spark down 1.2% to $4.92, Ebos down 0.6% to $45.15, and Mainfreight down 0.9% to $69.83.