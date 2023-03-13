Global fall-out from US banking failures may not end with depositor bail-out

The US government is covering deposits at the Silicon Valley and Signature banks.

Kiwi firms with money deposited at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States can breathe a sigh of relief now that the US government has stepped in to guarantee cash balances.

But local technology industry leaders say that may not mark a complete end to fall-out from the banking crisis.

John-Daniel Trask, chief executive of Wellington software firm Raygun, is also cautioning New Zealand businesses to keep their eyes open for invoicing scams enabled by the fact that many US firms will now need to find a new banking partner.

Fraudsters could be expected to write to businesses masquerading as suppliers impacted by the closure of the two banks, providing false bank details for future payments, he warned.

Kiwi companies IkeGPS, Comvita and Xero reported on Monday that they had a total of about $16m deposited at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), some of which could have been at risk from the run on the banks prior to the deposit-guarantee.

Icehouse Ventures chief executive Robbie Paul estimated New Zealand businesses had about $100m deposited with SVB in total.

Britain's shadow chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves, says she is "very concerned" about SVB collapse.

Deposits would now appear to have been protected by the US government’s guarantee, which Paul described as “a massive relief for the venture ecosystem”.

US-based Rocket Lab had early reported it had US$38m (NZ$61.96m) out of its US$484m in liquid assets in cash at the bank.

Veteran venture capitalist and former Fonterra chief information officer Marcel van den Assum said New Zealand businesses might not now be directly impacted by the bank failures.

But if they had customers who banked with the two institutions who were now not able to get credit, they could still experience flow-on affects, he said.

There could also be a broader impact on business confidence, he said.

Paul said SVB was a leader in providing loans to venture-capital backed businesses.

“I understood that was upwards of 10% of their assets, which is not inconsequential.”

But he assumed whoever acquired the assets of the bank would take over those loans.

As well as being less reliant on SVB, those Kiwi technology firms that did have an account with the bank typically also had other banking partners, which meant they were able to move money out of the bank much faster than the many US technology companies that banked solely with SVB, he said.

Van den Assum said a further flip side of the troubles afflicting the US tech sector – including the mass lay-offs announced at Twitter, Meta, Amazon and Google – was that local start-ups might find it easier to hire talent at more reasonable rates.

Kiwi technology businesses were still getting support from angel investors and local venture capital funds here still had a good capacity to invest in the sector, he said.

“But you're probably finding that companies are not pitching the same sort of ambitious growth stories.”