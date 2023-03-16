Solo parent 'outraged' as baby products continue to rise in price

Rosalie Stonyer-Linn says she is almost being priced out of buying baby products for her seven-month-old son Theo.

A solo mother is concerned she will soon be priced out of buying baby products as the price of formula and nappies continue to rise.

Rosalie Stonyer-Linn said at her local supermarket, Countdown Papatoetoe, the price of Huggies nappies and Karicare formula had increased by up to $2 in a weekend.

“I was pretty outraged,” she said.

The nappies she bought for her seven-month-old Theo went from $18.80 to $21.60 a packet – about a 15% increase.

According to Stats NZ the price of baby formula per 900 grams had gone from $21.17 in January 2022 to $21.78 in December. In January 2019 it was $19.55.

“While I can cover the cost...just, my income isn’t changing and if it does keep going up and up there will be a point I won't be able to.

“It’s like which bill am I going to make wait in order to cover that? He’ll always come first.”

She had changed to buying cheaper food items for herself and cut out all non-essential groceries.

She also worried about other families in the same position who might not be able to afford it.

A survey by Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission for Money Week 2022 reveals what families have had to do to cope with the rising cost of living.

“Babies are expensive enough already and Countdown is a pretty well-off company, so I’d like to know why they’re throwing this so called ‘supplier increase cost’ to the parents and not absorbing at least some of it themselves.”

But Countdown said the price increase was down to the supplier.

A Kimberly-Clark spokesperson said it had made the decision to increase the recommended retail price of some products in New Zealand due to significant and continued cost pressures impacting its operations that it could no longer absorb.

“We understand the flow-on impact this may have on some households that know and love our brands, which is why we have been doing as much as we can to absorb increased costs wherever we can for as long as possible.

“We’ve been in New Zealand for 30 years and remain committed to providing Kiwis with the same high performing, quality products that they can rely on. We will also continue to support our communities through product donations and important partnerships like we have done for many years through Plunket.

“The final price of our nappies charged in store and online is determined by the retailers.”

Danone, which owns Karicare, did not respond when approached for comment.