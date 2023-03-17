Fifth builder linked to Msonti goes bust and one more not answering phones

Bayside Designer Homes went into liquidation owing $624,000 to secured creditors.

A fifth building company linked to Auckland-based Msonti has gone into liquidation, and a sixth is no longer answering the number it lists on its website.

Bayside Designer Homes was placed in liquidation on March 6​, and the first liquidators’ report estimated over $1.9 million​ was owed to unsecured trade creditors.

Bayside describes itself online as an end-to-end design and build consultancy, based in and operated around Auckland.

Other recent liquidations linked to Msonti Ltd included JacksCo, JacksCo Civil, Jacksco Holdings and Auckland Hardscapes and Kerbing (AKH).

All have gone into liquidation in roughly the last month-and-a-half.

Liquidator Steven Khov of Khov Jones said Bayside employed 13 staff, and the company left nine builds uncompleted.

“There were a number of contractors engaged by the company also,” Khov said.

“The company became unsustainable which resulted in profitability and cashflow becoming impacted which meant it was no longer viable.”

Among the list of creditors was ex-TV presenter Ingrid Hipkiss and partner Jack Tarrant.​

Bayside Designer Homes is roughly a third owned by Msonti, which also owned 56% of JacksCo Holdings Ltd – the holding company that owned JacksCo, JacksCo Civil, and Auckland Hardscapes and Kerbing Ltd (AKH).

All of the companies have links to Simon Jacks, either through Msonti, or because Jacks was a director or held a managerial position within the companies.

Jacks is the sole director of Msonti Holdings, which itself is solely owned by Msonti. Msonti in turn is owned by a lawyer-held company, Hauraki Nominees.

Hauraki Nominees’ shareholders, Linda Fox and Matthew Carson of Carson Fox Legal in Auckland, confirmed the firm did work with Jacks, but could not comment for client confidentiality reasons.

Supplied A screenshot of the Porsche sign written by Jacksco Civil, which was taken by liquidators.

An email request to one of Jacks’ other companies was responded to by Russell Legal managing director Scott Russell.

He said Jacks was not a director or employee of Bayside, and so was not involved in the day-to-day decision-making or running of the company prior to its liquidation.

Attempts to contact Bayside’s director Jonathan Chiswell have received no response.

“Mr Jacks was a director of the JacksCo group of companies which operated in the civil construction space as subcontractors.

“Mr Jacks made the responsible decision to place the group companies into liquidation and is now assisting the liquidators to maximise recovery for the creditors.”

Supplied Simon Jacks appears on The Housing Partnership’s ‘our people’ page and Hargrave websites as the company founder.

Liquidator Steve Lawrence’s first report stated JacksCo Civil failed in part due to adverse weather conditions, and Lawrence later confirmed the company had purchased a Porsche race car for “marketing purposes” about six months before going bust.

Other companies part-owned by Msonti include The Housing Partnership, which describes itself online as a builder focused on affordable housing, and Hargrave Project Management and Hargrave.

When the number listed on The Housing Partnership’s websites is called it goes straight to an answering machine, which states the line is for the now-defunct JacksCo.

Russell said Hargrave, Hargrave Project Management and The Housing Partnership were separate and stand-alone entities.

“They are professional consulting and development companies respectively and are entirely separate from the JacksCo companies,” he said.

“They are not insolvent and continue to operate successfully in the market. ”

Russell said any suggestion they were insolvent or linked with JacksCo would be “factually incorrect and cause these companies potentially significant reputational damage and loss”.

The Housing Partnership’s website states: “The Housing Partnership works closely with Hargrave Project Management.”