High living couple's company leaves $1.3m debts after Sun Kissed Tan business burned out

Matt Docherty shut his failing hair and beauty chain but still drove a 2020 Mercedes AMG.

Their clients may have been sun kissed but their creditors have kissed goodbye to more than $1 million.

Taxpayers, creditors and staff are owed about $1.3m after the collapse of Christchurch-based artificial tanning business Sun Kissed Tan.

The chain of five shops was run by Sun Kissed Tan Ltd director Mathew Docherty who owned the shares with his wife Diana.

The company was put into liquidation by the shareholders on February 1.

READ MORE:

* No apology as spray tan chain shuts its doors due to liquidation

* Shortage of materials final nail in the coffin of building company

* Company director blames lockdowns and lack of tourists for bar liquidations



Liquidator Brenton Hunt’s first report shows the company had four vehicles including a Porsche and a Mercedes Benz, but still owed about $220,000 for the cars. Their sale was hoped to raise about $212,000, Hunt said in his report.

Sun Kissed Tan owed $230,000 to creditors who had securities over the company’s assets, $33,000 to staff in wages and holiday pay, $250,000 in PAYE and GST and $800,000 to unsecured creditors, the report says.

STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER/Stuff Diana Docherty enjoyed the high life while the business she owned was in trouble.

The Dochertys are selling their house in Casebrook and their 2019 Ford Mustang. The property is valued at $1.3m but is mortgaged. It will be sold by auction on March 23.

The couple came to attention last year when they closed hair salons they owned in Christchurch and elsewhere, leaving staff owed wages and entitlements. Their businesses received $450,000 in Covid-19 subsidies.

When in financial trouble last year, Matt Docherty asked for patience and understanding but he and his wife were still driving three luxury cars worth about $300,000. One was the 2019 Ford Mustang and the other a 2021 Porshe Macan. He was also fond of showing off his high-spending habits on Instagram.

STUFF For exploited employees who've been underpaid, the Employment Relations Authority is their best hope of justice.

Staff remember Docherty’s posts about buying Diana Louis Vuitton shoes and a Louis Vuitton watch on a trip to Queenstown.

It’s understood Diana Docherty is opening a cafe in the Bush Inn centre called Social Blonde Cafe.