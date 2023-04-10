Spanish man's $350k payout to ex-wife for housework spotlights value of unpaid labour

Ivana Moral’s ex-husband has been ordered to pay her for 25 years of domestic labour after he prevented her from working outside the home during their marriage.

The value of unpaid work is again in the spotlight after a Spanish court ordered a businessman to pay his ex-wife almost $351,000 for 25 years of domestic labour.

Ivana Moral's ex-husband was ordered to pay her €204,624 (NZ$350,797) in a record divorce settlement.

The judge calculated the figure based on the annual minimum wage throughout their marriage, local media reported.

Moral and her ex have two children, and the ruling stated almost all of her time was looking after the family and working as a housewife during their marriage.

However, under a prenuptial agreement, whatever each party earned during the marriage was theirs alone, an arrangement that would have left Moral with no access to any of the wealth acquired over their 25-year marriage.

Moral told a Spanish radio station that her husband “did not want her to work outside the home” and let her work only at the gyms he owned.

“Clearly this was a case of abuse to be completely excluded financially with nothing left after my marriage ended, so me and my daughters were left with nothing after all these years of putting all my time, energy and love in the family,” she said.

The ruling again raises the issue of unpaid labour – who does the cooking, cleaning, shopping and childcare and the value of their efforts.

A 2018 report from the United Nations found women did 2.6 times as much unpaid care and domestic work as men.

Reacting to that report, Shahra Razavi, chief of the research and data section at UN Women, said if women stopped doing a lot of their unpaid work, “the whole economy would collapse”.

In New Zealand, a 1999 estimate put the value of unpaid labour at $40 billion a year, or 39% of GDP. Work carried out by women accounted for $25b of that.

But while it was the “the single largest sector of the economy”, the importance was not reflected in public policy, partly due to a lack of up-to-date data, according to economist and former MP Dame Marilyn Waring.

"There's a very simple equation operating here: If we are invisible as a contributor to a nation's economy, we will be invisible in the distribution of resources and benefits."

The most recent time-use survey, carried out in 2009, showed men and women spent similar amounts of time on productive activities – about 6.75 hours a day.

However, men were paid for most of their time (63%) while women were unpaid for most of their time (65%).

On average, women spent 4.3 hours per day on unpaid work and 2.9 hours on paid work, while men spent 2.5 hours on unpaid work and 4.7 hours on paid work.

Supplied Jess Berentson-Shaw says unpaid work is the “connective tissue” of society and vital to enabling paid work.

Projections from the OECD Development Centre suggest the amount of unpaid care needed could more than double in the next 30 years as the population ages.

To combat that, the centre suggested policies including equal amounts of maternity and paternity leave, better access to public services, childcare and care for the elderly; more family-friendly working conditions; and moves to tackle entrenched social norms and gender stereotypes.

New Zealand researcher Jess Berentson-Shaw, co-director of The Workshop, said unpaid work was just as valuable as paid work, and without unpaid work society would not function.

She said laws were changed to award women half of everything in divorce cases regardless of whether they did paid work or not as part of the acknowledgement of the importance and value of unpaid work.

“Unpaid labour is often care work, either for children or elderly parents, and it is mostly done by women. It is the foundation for a lot of other activity that has a dollar value embedded to it,” said Berentson-Shaw.

“If you do care work outside of your family, for example early childhood care work or care work for older people, we assigned a dollar value to that, and if you are caring for disabled.

“We have recognition in little parts of the law and little parts of society that care work and caring for people and places such as marae ... we have this strange system where we do recognise in parts but at a grand-er level we say the only work that matters is work that we paid.

“There are lots of different parts of our economy, including all of that unpaid work, that without it people wouldn’t be able to do the paid work.”