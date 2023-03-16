Aramex couriers under fire over weeks-long delivery delays in Wellington

Aramex says deliveries in Wellington could be delayed by up to a week, but some customers say the wait is much longer.

Courier company Aramex is under fire over weeks-long delivery delays in Wellington, with some customers saying overseas mail has arrived faster.

A notice on the Aramex website this week advised customers of “significant delays” to collection and delivery services across the region.

No reason was given for the delays, which could be up to a week in 20 suburbs and three days across the rest of the region.

It was not known how long the notice had been online and Aramex did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:

* Home security camera films Aramex courier dropping parcel over 1.8-metre gate

* Pressure on some courier companies eases but delays still expected

* Aramex offers $600 a week subsidy to courier drivers revealed to be earning less than minimum wage



Wellington customer Sarah, who Stuff has agreed not to name in full, said the company’s service in the capital was “a huge mess.”

Bruce Nixon Bruce Nixon's security system captured a courier dropping a parcel over his gate.

“I've had parcels from Trade Me purchases coming from Auckland and Rotorua – it’s been a month and they're still in transit,” she said.

“Apparently they're in Wellington, but they're so overwhelmed they haven't been scanned yet. But it took nearly two weeks to get that response to a query lodged online.”

While Sarah was eventually able to collect her parcels from the Aramex depot in Seaview, others continued to report lengthy delays.

In one complaint shared on social media, a customer said a parcel sent from Christchurch had taken 22 days to reach the capital.

“At the same time I had a small parcel from California to Welly take only 10 days,” the customer said.

Another person said a parcel sent from Denmark arrived at the Aramex distribution centre within four days but took another 13 days to be delivered.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker​ said customers had rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act, which extended to delivery services not carrying out their duties with reasonable skill or care.

The act also covered late deliveries if a timeframe had been agreed, or for unreasonable delay if no timeframe was agreed beforehand.

“If you order something from a retailer and it doesn’t arrive within a reasonable time, you should contact the retailer – they are responsible for the delivery until it gets to you,” Walker said.

“If an item arrives damaged, late, or not at all then talk to the retailer.”

Courier companies have had a difficult few years, with the Covid-19 pandemic, labour shortages and severe weather, including Cyclone Gabrielle, affecting delivery times.