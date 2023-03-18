Former Health2000 franchisee chased for $235k in 'unpaid rent' by former mall manager two years after lease termination

Youth justice works for 90% of people, Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird says, "but there is this top group that are proving very, very difficult".

A former Health2000 franchisee says the toll of being pursued for $235,000 by her former shopping mall landlord two years after she wound up the business is having serious impacts on her mental health.

Nancy Jiang is the former franchisee owner operator of Health2000 in the WestCity shopping mall in Henderson.

She hit trouble when discount pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse entered the New Zealand market in 2017 and opened a store close by.

Within two years the franchisee was making a loss.

Jiang said with debt mounting and reduced sales she could no longer run the shop.

By early December 2019 it was transferred back to head office. Despite the financial pressure over that time, she continued to pay her rent payments.

She said all parties involved were kept informed around the transfer of the shop ownership.

She was charged a lease termination fee by the centre to break her agreement. As far as she was aware, her lease with the centre had been terminated and a new one renegotiated with head office.

Jiang then temporarily worked as an Uber driver.

But more than two years later, in February 2022, she received two invoices of lawyer fees totalling $3300.

Supplied The former Health2000 store located in Auckland's WestCity shopping mall in Henderson.

She raised her concerns with centre manager Colliers – which had taken over management from Westfield following the sale of the mall to family-owned Australian business Angaet Group – and shortly after received a letter asking for $830,000, including GST, for rent up until 2026.

She said without any opportunity to dispute this, that figure, said to be for unpaid rent, operating expenses, marketing expenses, rates and legal fees, was then reduced to $235,000 in further correspondence on a statutory demand dated April 19, 2022 and court proceedings began.

“I was totally confused because firstly I thought there was no lease any more, and secondly, the leases they engaged in and the rent they received from Health 2000 head office, and the rent they received from the other shop after, was never disclosed to me or [the fact that] they intended to charge me for the whole term of my lease.”

The matter is before the High Courts in Auckland, with the first hearing set to take place in April.

She questioned why Colliers had not pursued the arrears earlier if it believed she had violated her lease terms.

In a statement, Colliers said: “As this matter is before the courts, we are unable to discuss the matter in detail. What we can say is that Colliers is the manager of the property and in that capacity we follow the instructions given to us by the owner of the property in accordance with the lease.”

TORIKA TOKALAU/FAIRFAX NZ WestCity changed shopping centre management when it changed ownership.

WestCity’s previous owner Westfield of ASX-listed Scentre Group sold the shopping centre to family-owned Australian business Angaet Group in 2017 for A$147 million.

Jiang paid over $150,000 each year for the shop lease in WestCity, during her time in business between 2015 and 2019.

She said her business stood little chance of surviving once Chemist Warehouse opened nearby as she was not able to match or offer more competitive prices due to her high rent bill.

The Auckland woman said she could no longer afford a lawyer for the current proceedings and would represent herself in court.

She said the whole situation had taken a big toll on her and her family’s life.

“I’m just a normal mum with two kids. I’ve had so many sleepless nights because I don’t understand why [this is happening to me]. I have to see a doctor for sleeping pills and depression pills.

”I feel mentally, really bad.”