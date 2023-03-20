Lack of direct flights to Christchurch slows down post-pandemic tourism recovery

Susan He is hoping to see the return of international tourists after Covid caused a 90% downturn in her business, the Top Kiwi Souvenirs shop in Riccarton Rd, Christchurch.

Like many of his peers, restaurant manager Eason Liu has been pinning his hopes on the return of international tourism and felt relief as tourists slowly trickled back into the country.

“Finally we made it through, but it still kind of hurts,” said Liu, manager of Jade Palace restaurant at Lake Tekapō, about three hours from Christchurch in the Mackenzie Basin.

Business picked up gradually, and for the past two months at least one tour group had dined at the restaurant almost daily, he said.

Starting his job at the end of 2019, right before the pandemic, Liu said he had seen many small tourism businesses close.

“Not just restaurants or motels, but the overall businesses (in the region) have been hit badly by the pandemic.”

The once bustling restaurant, which opened 20 years ago and can seat more than 200 people, was largely shuttered in the past three years due to the lack of tourists.

Supplied/Stuff Tourists from China dine at Jade Palace restaurant in Lake Tekapō in March, 2023.

Tour groups visiting the restaurant in the past two months were mainly from South Korea and Australia, Liu said.

Despite the increase in business, the restaurant was operating at only 30% capacity, he said.

“Finally there are some signs of recovery, and we have waited so long,” he said.

But the increase in the arrival of tourists wasn’t happening fast enough for one Christchurch business owner.

Susan He, owner of Top Kiwi Souvenirs in Riccarton, said she had high hopes when New Zealand opened its borders in 2022, but was “still desperate” to get international tourists in her store.

“I am still waiting. So far I haven’t seen a single Chinese tourist shopping in my store (in three years).”

Tourists from China, especially those travelling on tour buses in the South Island, used to be the biggest source of income for her business. In pre-pandemic times it wasn’t unusual to see international travellers spend $10,000 a day at the store.

“My business slumped a lot without Asian tourists, especially those from China. Now, on a good day, we can sell $1000 worth of products. On an average day, it’s just a few hundred dollars.”

The business, started in 2006, relied heavily on direct flights to Christchurch, as “tourists transferring at Christchurch usually would not buy bulks of souvenirs”, He said.

“How long can my business survive with almost no profit? I have no idea. I’m so struggling.

“Please, please, resume the direct flights between China and Christchurch. That’s the only hope for my store.”

Tourism expert Girish Prayag said airlines were key to international tourism recovery in New Zealand, and a lack of international flights would slow down the post-pandemic recovery.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Tourism Minister Peeni Henare launches a plan to transform the tourism industry workforce.

“As soon as we have more direct flights into Christchurch, we will go to pre-Covid level,” said Prayag, professor in tourism marketing and management at University of Canterbury.

Prayag said he was “totally optimistic” about a quick tourism recovery in New Zealand “within this year”.

Tourists from traditional Western markets had already been back to the South Island.

“In Te Anau, there are so many tourists from the US, the UK and other European countries, and it looks like we are back to pre-Covid level already,” he said.

“Some markets are going to be back very quickly, like Singapore, Japan, and South America, while for some markets, like [the] Chinese market, the recovery is going to be slightly longer.”

ChristchurchNZ head of tourism Kath Low said it was too soon to identify trends regarding tourism recovery in Christchurch, but “the general feel is of great optimism”.

“The industry is busy. Cruise has added a new layer of opportunity we haven’t had since 2011. The new cruise terminal in Lyttelton has welcomed approximately 115,000 international visitors to the city to date – and we have eight ships still to come.”

Despite labour shortages and the ongoing impact from Covid, local tourism businesses had seen a significant lift in international visitors this summer, Low said.

“China visitation is slowly returning, and at the end of March we welcome Emirates back with flights from Dubai to Christchurch. This extra capacity will have a significant impact on the city.”

Christchurch airport welcomed 29,816 international visitors in January, compared to 64,251 in January 2020. Capacity into Christchurch continued to be constrained as airlines globally faced challenges scaling back up.

Visitors from Australia, the UK, the US and Germany made up the top four nationalities coming into Christchurch, the same as pre-Covid in 2020, with the exception of China, which was still locked down in January.

All airlines flying into Christchurch have expressed a willingness to return in the appropriate season, including China Southern Airlines, according to a spokesperson for Christchurch International Airport.

“As our inbound market is seasonal, we have to address their re-start in parallel with the seasonal demand for South Island travel offshore.

“March is therefore a little early for airlines to be discussing with certainty their plans for any operations proposed for summer season.”

China Southern Airlines suspended its Christchurch service in February 2020 due to the Covid outbreaks.