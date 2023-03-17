Commerce Commission investigating Airbnb and Bachcare over concerns contracts unfair

The Commerce Commission says it assessed complaints and decided to investigate.

The Commerce Commission is investigating Airbnb and Bachcare to determine whether their standard contracts contain terms that are unfair.

Vanessa Horne, general manager of fair trading at the government watchdog, said Consumer NZ lodged a complaint in November 2020 with the commission regarding Airbnb and Bachcare’s cancellation terms.

“We had also received a number of complaints from other consumers about similar issues,” Horne said.

“Following an assessment of information provided, we commenced investigations into both Airbnb and Bachcare’s standard form consumer contracts.”

READ MORE:

* 'Handmade' pineapple lumps were not made in-house, chocolatiers admit

* Online shopper's warning after $100 purchase never arrives

* Commerce Commission says TV Shop manipulated customer reviews and misled shoppers



Horne said because the investigation was still under way, she could not share any further details, or provide an estimated timeline for the investigation's completion.

“Due to the varying nature and complexity of the matters we look into, there is no uniform or typical duration.”

Airbnb country manager Susan Wheeldon said the company “continues to be focused on complying with the relevant laws in countries in which we do business, including New Zealand”.

Bachcare has been approached for comment.

The Commerce Commission also said it had received seven official complaints about Airbnb refusing customers refunds who could not make their bookings due to Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods.

Wheeldon confirmed at the start of February that guests who could not attend their bookings due to the extreme weather events were entitled to full refunds, and the company’s extenuating circumstances policy appears clear that guests are entitled to refunds.

However, guests continue to come forward, saying they are being turned down.

A number have said Airbnb support staff often claim any refund is up to the host – a claim that Wheeldon has stated is false.

Multiple aggrieved guests have spoken out about being passed from support worker to support worker, and complained of delay tactics and incorrect information being provided.

Christel Yardley/Stuff During last summer there were a number of stories of Bachcare customers being locked out, cut off and fed up.

In response to the most recent complaints, Wheeldon said Airbnb was focused on training all staff on an ongoing basis.

“We want to reiterate that guests who are entitled to refunds under Airbnb’s extenuating circumstances policy will receive these refunds,” she said.

“Where a guest believes a request has not been correctly handled in accordance with Airbnb’s policies, we urge them to contact us as soon as possible so our team can look into their individual case.