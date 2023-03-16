Fonterra plans to return $800m to shareholders after asset sale

Fonterra boosted first-half profit 50% and announced plans to return $800 million to shareholders from asset sales.

Under chief executive Miles Hurrell’s leadership, Fonterra has been selling overseas assets after a period of global expansion failed to deliver the promised profits and left it saddled with too much debt.

The co-operative plans to return $800m from the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to its farmer owners and unit holders in October, equating to about 50 cents per share, which is ahead of analyst expectations of 40cps. The payment is lower than the $1 billion return initially proposed, after Fonterra decided to retain its Australian business.

Profit jumped to $546m in the six months to the end of January, from $364m in the year earlier period as Fonterra benefited from strong demand for protein and cheese even as global milk prices softened.

READ MORE:

* Fonterra first-half profit falls 7% as record high milk prices hurt margins

* Fonterra lifts farmgate milk price to new record; sees $14b cash boost to economy

* Fonterra reduces milk collection forecast due to 'challenging growing conditions'



“This lift in earnings is thanks to our co-op’s scale and ability to move our farmer owners’ milk into products and markets where we’re seeing favourable prices,” Hurrell said.

“With whole milk powder prices down, we moved more milk into skim milk powder and cream products. We also made the most of favourable margins in our cheese and protein portfolios, by moving a higher proportion of current season milk into these products which has benefited our earnings.”

Last month, Fonterra lowered its forecast milk payment to farmers for this season, as soft demand from the key Chinese market weighed on global prices. It expects to pay between $8.20 and $8.80 per kilogram of milk solids, suggesting a farmer payment of $8.50 per kgMS. That’s down from a record $9.30 per kgMS payment last season, but would still be the second-highest level on record.

“While milk powder prices have softened recently, impacting our forecast farmgate milk price range, protein prices have been high, and this is reflected in the lift in earnings we’re reporting today,” he said.

STUFF The co-operative is selling overseas assets to focus on getting more value from NZ milk. (First published September 2022)

Hurrell said the company’s improved earnings and strong balance sheet enabled it to pay a 10c first-half dividend, double the 5c dividend paid at the same time last year.

“We also expect to be able to pay a strong full-year dividend, in addition to our proposed capital return,” he said.

Shares in Fonterra’s NZX-listed fund, which gives investors access to dividends, jumped 8.2% to $3.30 in midday trading on Thursday.

Fonterra raised its forecast for full-year earnings for a third time to between 55 and 75cps, from its December forecast for 50 to 70cps. That’s ahead of 35cps last year.

The lift in returns will be welcomed by farmers who are facing a challenging time of rising costs, increased regulation and uncertain global markets.

Supplied Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says farmers are doing it tough at the moment, as they are impacted by higher costs.

“Our farmers are doing it tough at the moment,” Hurrell said. “The cost of fuel, fertiliser input and labour are all starting to really impact.

“That’s why we focus on going as hard as we can on delivering for our farmers as best we can.”

Fonterra chief financial officer Neil Beaumont said farmers were facing inflationary costs “well north” of 10% and up to 15%, which is ahead of the 7.2% annual inflation rate.

“Behind the farm gate if you look at fuel, fertiliser and labour costs, the rate of inflation that farmers are experiencing are very high and so they're actually having quite a tough time making those operations successful and viable,” Beaumont said. “It's a challenging time.”

Hurrell has moved the co-operative’s focus back to New Zealand where he is looking to eke out more value from the milk produced by its 10,000 farmer shareholders.

“The outlook for high quality sustainable New Zealand dairy remains positive,” he said. “We have a clear strategy and are well-positioned to take advantage of this demand.”

Fonterra agreed in November to sell its Soprole dairy business in Chile to Peruvian firm Gloria Foods for 591.07 billion Chilean pesos (NZ$1.055 billion). It will use some of the proceeds to pay down debt.

The asset sale is part of Fonterra’s strategy to 2030, which included plans to return about $1b to shareholders and unitholders by the end of its 2024 year.

Hurrell has previously warned that its consumer business in New Zealand was “struggling,” with low margins and slumping profits as it faced higher costs at a time when inflation was biting into the purchasing power of consumers.

As part of its first-half earnings, the company revised down the valuation of its domestic consumer business by $92m.

Beaumont said the company had not been able to raise prices as quickly as its costs were increasing, putting pressure on margins.

While volumes had remained relatively consistent, consumers were shifting to lower value products, he said.

Hurrell said Fonterra Brands NZ had been under margin pressure for some time and was not improving as fast as planned.

“It’s been a tough market here,” he said. “We all know the situation here in New Zealand, the cost of living is front and centre in the New Zealand environment and we are feeling that as well and we can’t get the margins that we expect in other markets.”

The company also wrote down the value of its Asian consumer brands business by $70m due to weakening currency in those markets, higher interest rates and a declining economic environment in some South East Asian markets.