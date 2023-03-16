Nurse who questioned if medicine he was providing to patients was legally obtained awarded $23k

Nurse who was let go after questioning practices has been awarded more than $23,000.

A nurse who was fired after he questioned whether the medicine he was providing to patients was legally allowed in New Zealand has been awarded more than $23,000.

Jesse Hylands worked for Drip IV New Zealand as its NZ training manager, administering mobile drips to clients in their homes from September 2021 until he was dismissed in April 2022.

He had responsibility for training, managing stock and overseeing rosters with a salary of $74,000 a year.

Drip IV operated similarly to its Australian counterpart that described itself as the “... leading mobile healthcare company specialising in assisting with nutritional deficiencies,” the Employment Relations Authority finding said.

Drip IV used a model that relied on a remote medical team to prescribe and tailor individual treatment plans and customised infusions. Registered nurses administered the infusions to clients.

READ MORE:

* Top pharmacist title claimed by a prescriber working in Tokoroa

* Wire rope barriers on roads save lives and there are more coming, says NZTA

* World's best skateboarders drop in on Wellington for Bowlzilla competition



Hylands was under the impression that prescriptions obtained through an online app Instant Scripts were by New Zealand-based doctors who were authorised to prescribe for New Zealand clients, based on assurances he had received during his training by Drip IV.

The app ensured he complied with his professional and legal obligations under the Medicines Act 1981 - obligations he understood required him to only administer medicines prescribed by an authorised prescriber such as a doctor based in New Zealand.

But towards the end of his employment, Hylands found out Drip IV did not appear to use a NZ-registered doctor.

In April 2022 he received a shipment of product (vitamins for infusions) at his home and noticed a batch with names that did not match the names of clients he would be administering the infusions to.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

He spoke to an Australian manager who said it was fine as Drip IV filled a prescription for ten vials but only administered one, reallocating the remaining nine.

Hylands had also noticed the same doctor seemed to be signing off both Australian and New Zealand prescriptions.

He expressed his concerns to Drip IV in an email on April 11, 2022, noting he had checked all the doctors listed on the app and none seemed to be registered in New Zealand. He noted Instant Scripts did not know about New Zealand-based clients, so asked who was signing off prescriptions.

The director responded saying he would be introduced to Drip IV’s New Zealand doctors that day or the next, logins were being set up with a doctor, scripts were independently signed by a nurse prescriber, the app was used for form stack and record holding and to contact the company if he was unsure of anything before reaching out to anyone else.

Remaining concerned, Hylands asked again who the nurse prescriber was.

To his knowledge, nurse prescribers could only sign off a small list of medications under certain conditions. He said if all prescriptions were signed by the doctor not based in NZ, they were illegal for use here.

Until he had proof, Hylands could not legally see clients.

The following day, Hylands had lost access to work applications and he received a message saying his work email address did not exist. He emailed the director from his personal email address asking why he had lost access and who the legal prescribing doctor was in New Zealand. He reiterated he could not legally see clients until then because it risked breaching his scope of practice and patient safety.

Hylands was then stood down by the director. His employment was terminated the next day via email. A document attached to the email resembled a record of settlement attempting to bind him to non-disparagement and restraint of trade clauses.

Employment Relations Authority member Lucia Vincent found Drip IV had unjustifiably dismissed Hylands, who was in the process of buying a house for his young family at the time.

“I recognise the shock, sleeplessness and stress suffered by Jesse due to being suddenly and unjustifiably dismissed, including potentially jeopardising a house purchase,” she said.

“Drip IV has not justified its decision to dismiss Jesse. It followed an unfair process that failed to meet minimum procedural and good faith requirements. None of these failures were minor. No good reason existed for Drip IV to dismiss Jesse.”

Hylands was awarded $15,000 for hurt and humiliation and just over $8000 in wages, holiday pay and KiwiSaver contributions.