New release ChatGPT-4 is smarter with more image functions

GhatGPT-4 scores better on law exams, and can tell you what to cook from a picture of your fridge, AI commentator Paul Duignan says.

The newly released ChatGPT-4 is able to take a photo of your fridge, identify the ingredients, and tell you what you could make for dinner, AI commentator Paul Duignan says.

But OpenAI has not released the function to the public yet because, he says, of the potential for misuse as a spying tool.

ChatGPT-4 is also smarter; when ChatGPT took a legal bar exam it scored in the bottom 10%, but when GPT-4 takes it, it ended up in the top 10%.

It is also better behaved.

READ MORE:

* How AI is being harnessed by cyber criminals

* Will AI steal our jobs, or just rob us of our self-esteem at work?

* Investors are going nuts for ChatGPT-ish artificial intelligence



“It’s about 80% less likely to tell you how to make a bomb, which is actually a really good thing,” Duignan says.

“It’s essential that they keep improving the safety features in chatbots. With the development of any knowledge-based system such as these, comes the responsibility to try to make sure that they’re used for social good.”

Duignan says the ability of GPT-4 to understand images that are uploaded to it signals a shift from the AI only working off written input, to being able to interact with the outside world.

“I have also seen someone take a picture of a hand-drawn sketch of a web page and have it analyse this. It then wrote the code to build a functioning web page just from what it has seen in the sketch. This is amazing stuff.”

AP OpenAI is the US company behind ChatGPT.

It was the continuation of a trend that began with Bing connecting ChatGPT to its search engine, which allows ChatGPT to connect to the collective knowledge and insights of the internet.

“This is a big deal because it starts to become aware of what’s happening in the outside world,” he said.

“This makes it a lot more powerful and useful.

“We are likely to see huge implications of this.

Image analysis was a function being held from general release because developers were worried about how it could be abused.

“One example is it has the possibility of you showing it a picture of a group of strangers and it might be able to go and collect all sorts of information on them, particularly if like Bing it is connected live to the internet.

“They are trying to work out what bag actors could use it for and try to figure out how to limit that.”

Duignan said in theory ChatGPT could be able to create a universal surveillance machine that could potentially give the user information about anyone they saw in the street.

“No doubt bad actors would think up a number of other ways to use it for undesirable ends.”

The AI could also identify what was wrong with an image.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened.

Duignan had sent it an image of an old iPod that appeared to be being charged with an incorrect cable, and the chatbot recognised the issue, and even identified it as a joke.

The public might not notice ChatGPT-4’s impact for a while, because it is only available for paid subscribers.