Meal kit company Woop fined $39,000 for paying interns only half their weekly income

Meal kit company Woop has been ordered to pay $39,000 after it underpaid seven French interns between 2016 and 2018.

The Employment Relations Authority ruled this week the meal kit competitor breached the Minimum Wage Act, the Holidays Act and the Employment Relations Act.

The breaches related to seven employees who were engaged by Woop as interns, under internship agreements prepared by three different French Tertiary Educational Institutes, as part of their studies.

Thomas Dietz, one of Woop’s directors and its main shareholder, was also a French national and developed the internship arrangement because he had worked as an intern on overseas internship placements when he was a student and had found them to be beneficial.

The internship agreements required the interns to be present in Woop’s workplace for 40 hours per week.

The Labour Inspector who started the investigation said she considered that all of that time should have been treated as working hours, but Woop only paid each intern for 20 hours work per week.

Woop believed the interns were only working for 50% of their time and with the other 50% being used solely for “on the job” learning opportunities.

The authority heard evidence that the affected employees worked outside the terms of the internship arrangements by working nights, weekends and additional hours above those specified.

“While the internship arrangement had some benefits for all involved, the reality was that six of the affected employees worked at least 20 hours a week for Woop without being paid for that time,” authority member Rachel Larmer said.

Dietz said the interns had received additional benefits and experiences that rewarded them in addition to their normal wages, such as free lunches twice a week, free food baskets every Tuesday, expenses-paid trips to Wellington, meals in some of the city’s best restaurants and mobile phone subscriptions.

One of Woop’s managers also organised and hosted a ski week for the interns.

Woop fully co-operated with the Labour Inspectorate and halted its internship programme in December 2018.

The admitted breaches included failure to pay six interns the applicable minimum wage, pay the correct annual holiday pay upon termination, keep legally compliant employment documentation for the interns and provide legally compliant individual employment agreements for the seven interns.

Supplied Thomas Dietz accepted the company had breach employment law. (File photo)

The authority did not accept Woop’s submission that it had engaged in good faith behaviour.

In a statement Woop said it accepted the decision.

“By opting to provide payment to the students for 20 hours a week while they gained business experience and earned credits towards their qualifications, the company inadvertently created a situation that was not consistent with New Zealand employment legislation,” a spokesperson said.

“Once the company identified this inconsistency in 2018, the company immediately discontinued the programme and has back paid the students with interest.”

Because Woop was a company, the potential maximum penalty that could be imposed on it was $20,000 per breach. Because there were 33 breaches, the total maximum potential penalty available against Woop was $660,000, but globalisation reduced this to $520,000.

The authority considered other breach cases when settling on the fine.

The Labour Inspector submitted that a further reduction of 65^ to 75% should occur to ensure that final penalties of between $50,000 to $70,000 were imposed for all breaches.

The Authority concluded that a 75% deduction for proportionality was appropriate, giving a total penalty of $39,000 for all breaches.