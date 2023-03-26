'This is why I'm not worried I'll lose my job to an AI yet,' designer says

Just as manual workers were in the crosshairs when the industrial revolution began, tech workers may be in the crosshairs due to new chatbot AIs, researcher Paul Duignan says.

Alex Hawkhead​ asked a generative AI tool to provide her with an image of a woman, in a garden, eating a banana.

The 10-year tech industry veteran described the results as “the stuff of nightmares”.

In none of the AI-generated images did the woman appear to have peeled the banana prior to eating it, many of the model’s hands or limbs were misshapen, and in several, the setting was in a cave – for some reason.

These images contribute to Hawkhead’s opinion that, while AIs are something to pay attention to, they are not yet a threat to tech workers’ jobs.

In the last few months, she has seen generative AI tools appear that mimic many of the design skills she and her colleagues have spent years developing.

Some examples include Galileo.ai, which allows users to create app pages based on simple text prompts, whether it’s the homepage for a dog walking service, or a landing page allowing users to change their details.

Stable Diffusion and Dall-E create bespoke images or logos, all a user has to do is type in what they want.

Waymark.com lets users make AI-generated adverts and video by pointing the AI to a company website, describing what they want the ad to focus on, and the tone they’re after, and in seconds it creates an ad.

Supplied These images of a woman eating a banana in a garden were produced with the AI tool Jasper.

“I'm not worried about AI just yet. I've seen technology get better, faster and smarter during my career,” Hawkhead said.

“People were worried Squarespace would kill web design, people were worried that print would die out completely – we haven't seen that happen.”

Psychologist and AI commentator Paul Duignan is of a different view, and said the “chatbot revolution” could hit tech workers like the industrial revolution hit manual workers.

“This is getting right into that space of tech workers, which is an area that has been protected from mechanisation in the past.”

Duignan said ChatGPT-4 had the capacity to produce the HTML code for a webpage just from a written description of what the creator wanted.

“I just saw a demo where a guy drew a picture of a webpage on a piece of paper, and it wrote that into code,” he said.

“You say make that into a webpage, and it will – it’s totally mind-boggling.”

On the flip-side, tech workers with skills in AI are likely to find themselves in high demand.

“I expect that they are going to be in very high demand as everyone tries to include AI features in their apps and platforms.”

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report paints a similar mixed picture to that of Duignan, estimating in 2020 that while 85 million jobs may be displaced by AI and robotics by 2025, another 97 million jobs may emerge from these changes.

DAVID UNWIN GhatGPT-4 scores better on law exams, and can tell you what to cook from a picture of your fridge, AI commentator Paul Duignan says.

The recently released Economic Benefits of a Tech-Savvy Workforce report found just over half of employers in New Zealand said at least one emerging technology was likely to become a standard part of their day to day, but only 21% thought AI and machine learning tools would become part of their standard operations.

The report was commissioned by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and conducted by Gallup.

Tiffany Bloomquist, who is country manager of AWS commercial sector, said she expected that percentage to increase as companies became more acquainted with the tech.

Bloomquist also pointed to data from the International Data Corporation that showed global spending was predicted to have totalled US$118 billion in 2022 and surpass US$300b in 2026.

Supplied Alex Hawkhead used the Jasper AI art generator to create images of her, based on prompts.

The report also estimated the value of tech to the country’s GDP, finding Kiwis with advanced tech skills, including cloud architecture or software development, contributed roughly $7.3 billion.

New Zealand appears to be lagging, with research from AI Forum in NZ and Qrious showing compared with our counterparts in the USA and Canada, Kiwi companies were far behind when it came to engaging with the technology.

“Fewer than one in six organisations have a plan for how AI will be used across their business, and two-thirds of those with a plan have just a two-year horizon,” the report found.

Hawkhead has worked at a number of startups, as well as Xero and the Ministry of Health, and has worked as a marketing designer, graphic designer and in user interface and user experience design.

She said while tools like Galileo.ai appeared on the surface to provide instant results, they would often miss the mark.

“It will still need someone who is experienced and knowledgeable in UX (user experience) and UI (user interface) design to steer the tool, and adapt the generated design into something you'd actually be proud to build that reflects your company's values and brand.”

She said such AI tools had more potential to become things designers use to strip out boring or repetitive tasks.

”The more advanced these tools get, the more likely they are to just become assimilated into designers' and other creatives' everyday tool kits.”

Hawkhead had also played around with ChatGPT and used Notion (a web-based project management tool), which generated to-do lists and content ideas.

“I can see the value for people who are short on time and maybe running a business all on their own.”

She had also trialed Google AdWord’s built-in AI feature.

Supplied This is one of the artworks Alex Hawkhead produced using Jasper

“It didn’t understand that the business I was creating AdWords for was selling prints as a product, rather than offering print services, so I think this lack of real world context, that computers obviously don't have, will continue to be an area where AI falls down.”

Wellington-based Arlen McCluskey works as a product designer for a social media company based in California called Clubhouse.

He has some of the biggest names in tech on his resume, including Airbnb and Dropbox, and said when AI tools first started to emerge, they had caused some anxiety in creative circles.

McCluskey said some of that anxiety had subsided as people pointed out the tools could be used to make the design process more efficient.

He said the tools could be a bigger concern to new grads, who usually found jobs at smaller startups, which may be more tempted to use the tools in lieu of employing designers.

Supplied Arlen McCluskey is a digital nomad, working in Wellington for a US-based social media site.

Possibly the most at-risk were illustrators, as companies might opt for cheaper AI options, and often decision-makers may not have the eye for design to be able to recognise the difference in quality between an AI generated image and one created by an in-house illustrator.

McCluskey said the sad irony was that it was likely the AI’s tools would have been trained on millions of images, many of which may have been created by illustrators, who would have had no say in their work being used.

“I worry that copyright laws aren’t keeping pace with these developments.

“Generative AI imagery tools are the pointy end of the wedge, and lawmakers need to decide now what kind of stance they want to take, before tools like these become entrenched and expand into other areas.”

‘Buy human made’

Duignan, who runs workshops to help organisations understand how chatbots could affect them, can see a time in the not-so-distant-future when slogans like “buy NZ made” become “buy human made”, as humans’ involvement became a branding point.

“The world is going to be flooded with AI-generated content.

“Take books – there are just going to be zillions of books just produced by AI.

“It may be on the front of books appears ‘human-written text’.”

Quicker government action required

He said the Government had to move quicker than it traditionally did in response to AI tools.

“Silicon Valley’s mantra is ‘move fast and break things’, it’s not the mantra of government, which is more like ‘move at a moderate pace and don’t break things’.

“How can government react, so this revolution is good for all of us? One area is regulation.”

He said it took regulators the best part of a decade to start to move on social media, and this time they had to move faster.

He said a ban would not be possible, but rules could be created in areas like finance and law.

The Government also had to open a dialogue and start to educate on impacts.

“If there are job losses, we should be talking about something like the universal basic income, but we have to have a discussion about that.

“At the election, at meet the candidates meetings people should be asking parties: ‘What’s your policy on AI?’ – because it’s going to be important.”

He said the Government could actually utilise chatbots to write policies, as they were adept at writing rules that were clear, concise, and not easily misinterpreted.

Hawkhead has a warning for companies that think they can use AI tools to cost-cut.

“If you let the creative people on your team go, thinking that these tools alone can replace them, mark my words: your company is going to produce work that looks and feels terrible to the customer, and people aren't going to want to engage with you or your company's work.”