Say what? Here's who decides what you can and can't say at work

Swearing at work is so widespread that Immigration New Zealand advises migrants to “try not to be offended” if they hear it.

From “sweet as” to “she’ll be right,” New Zealanders are a laid back bunch and our language reflects that.

In many workplaces, informal language including slang and swear words are common.

Swearing at work is so widespread, in fact, that Immigration New Zealand advises migrants to “try not to be offended” if they hear it during day-to-day work chat.

“Swearing does not always mean the person is angry or telling you off. Some New Zealanders swear when they are in a good mood or joking with others,” its website says.

READ MORE:

* Is cussing now acceptable in our workplaces?

* Fired for her 'full-bodied' language, coffee cart worker gets $16,000 after unfair dismissal

* Affco ordered to reinstate worker and pay $6000 compensation - ERA



However, when language makes someone feel uncomfortable or causes them distress, it can cross the line from banter to harassment, which is illegal.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

“If swearing or teasing makes you feel uncomfortable, try asking the person to stop doing it. You can also speak to your supervisor or manager about it,” Immigration NZ advises.

The issue of language at work made news this week when it emerged Te Pūkenga – the country’s largest tertiary provider – had given staff a list of words they should and should not use.

The 30-page internal “style guide” was published in February, two months after Peter Winder became chief executive, to ensure its “written and verbal communication is uniform” and “in line with Te Pūkenga values and reflects the needs of our priority audiences”.

What an employer considers acceptable language can vary and depends on factors like context, the nature of the workplace – what is acceptable at a freezing works will differ from what is OK a hospitality or retail setting – and the relationship between the people involved.

Regardless of those factors, employers still have to follow a fair process when taking action.

When that process is disputed, the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) can be tasked with deciding whether disciplinary action taken was fair.

One such case involved the sacking of Henry Waihape​, a worker at Affco New Zealand’s Napier tannery.

Asked to perform a task he thought was against workplace policy, Waihape responded to his supervisor by saying "for f...'s sake, what are you on about?" He was sacked.

But the ERA determined his language was not unusual in the tannery and the workplace had a culture of swearing.

"It is well established that an employer will fail to justify a dismissal where communications do not appear to be greatly out of character with others apparently condoned by management in the workplace,” authority member Mike Loftus said.

It also found that while the exchange was "heated", it was not threatening.

Affco was ordered to reinstate Waihape, pay his lost wages and compensate him for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings.

Getty Images Employers have to follow a fair process before firing an employee over the use of bad language.

Similarly, the ERA found a barista sacked from a Wellington coffee cart had been unjustifiably dismissed for her use of “robust” language.

Rachel Ferrari​was fired by Flying Bean after a customer complained about her frequent use of inappropriate language, including asking "what the f... do you want?" when taking a coffee order.

Ferrari admitted to swearing occasionally but said it was "friendly banter" and regular customers liked their coffee with a side of robust social interaction.

Ferrari was fired for serious misconduct.

However, the ERA said Flying Bean had tolerated her language for months before any complaint was made and, because of that, the disciplinary action was unfair.

"It cannot be the action of a fair and reasonable employer to implement disciplinary consequences for conduct it had previously accepted," it said.

Flying Bean was ordered to pay Ferrari her lost wages and $12,000 compensation.