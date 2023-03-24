Choc-horror: Inflation taking first bite out of this year's Easter eggs

The price of Easter eggs has risen compared with last year.

Not even the Easter Bunny has been able to get the jump on inflation, with the price of chocolate eggs increasing from last year.

But chocolate lovers need not totally despair, with big retailers offering discounts that should ease the pain slightly.

Last year a Cadbury milk chocolate large hollow egg with mini Moro bars cost $12.90 at Countdown, or $9 on special.

This year the hollow eggs with chocolate bars couldn’t be found on the shelves. Instead, they were replaced with flavoured eggs such as Oreo or Crunchie, and a new price tag.

All flavours were $13.90 at Countdown on Monday, or $9.90 on special, no matter how many grams of chocolate were in each box – an increase in the range of 8-10% on last year’s offering.

A Cadbury Oreo Easter Eggs Dairy Milk gift box had 182g of chocolate, while the Cadbury Easter Egg Marvellous Creations gift box had 232g, but both were the same price.

At New World, all the gift boxes were at $9.99. At Pak ‘n Save they were $9.50. At The Warehouse they were between $11 and $13.

A Cadbury spokesperson said the price of its chocolate, including its (Easter) eggs, was higher than last year.

“Price changes vary across products, and there are also often promotions in place, but in general the costs of a range of inputs, including raw materials, manufacturing and transport, have contributed to the price rises over the past year,” he said.

He did not respond to questions about the weight differences and whether that affected the retail price.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kids try and rank 10 different types of Easter Eggs

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said chocolate prices were broadly mirroring the general increase in food prices.

Prices for various chocolate items were up by about 10% a year in February, compared to the entire food price index which was up 12%, Olsen said.

International cocoa prices were up 4%, and United States sugar prices were up 4% too, he said.

Stats NZ data showed that input costs for confectionery products had risen 11% over the past year, and packaging costs were up at least 8%.

“All of these factors highlight the pressure on food costs across the supply chain, pressures that not even the Easter Bunny can get the hop on,” Olsen said.

Just Kai, which researches supply chains to find and promote slavery-free choices, released its 2023 report on Easter eggs.

The 2018 Global Slavery Index, the most recent available, showed 20% of the world’s cocoa was produced by children.

Just Kai founder Heather Roberts said that was mostly children working on their own family farms, where their labour was needed due to extreme poverty.

Fairtrade or Rainforest Alliance logos on Easter egg packaging showed the company was using slavery-free cocoa.

Those brands in New Zealand included Waikato Valley, Ferrero, Tony’s Chocolonely, Wellington Chocolate Factory, Kinder, Nomo, Remarkable Chocolate Co and Nestle.

But if people wanted marshmallow eggs, no company made those with child-labour-free cocoa yet, she said.