Why are we still paying for branded cheese when we can get double the non-branded for cheaper?

You could get a lot more cheese for the same price if you went for home brands.

Shoppers can buy two 800g blocks of home brand tasty cheese for less than a 1kg branded block with the same ingredients. So why do we keep going for brands over price?

At Hutt City Pak 'n Save on Friday a 1kg block of Mainland tasty cheese was more than $21 and the brand's 500g block was $12.

Meanwhile, Foodstuffs’ home brand Rolling Meadow 800g was $9.99, allowing customers to get 1.6kg of cheese for $20 – still cheaper than the branded 1kg block.

Since August Stuff has been collating the monthly price of essential food products at New World, Pak ‘n Save and Countdown.

The highest price a 1kg block of home brand cheese has got in the last seven months was $15.69 at Pak ‘n Save Moorhouse in Christchurch, while the cheapest was $9.79 at Pak ‘n Save Mt Albert.

Fonterra Brands NZ, which owns Mainland, Mainland Special Reserve, Kāpiti, Perfect Italiano, Galaxy and Valumetric considered its Mainland range to be a “premium everyday cheese”, while Foodstuffs said all of its home brand blocks were made in New Zealand by “reputable NZ cheese manufacturers”.

But as William Shakespeare would say “what's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet”. Blocks of cheese, no matter what brand name, are all made up of pasteurised cow’s milk, salt, starter culture and rennet.

Professor of marketing at Victoria University Nick Ashill said scientific evidence over many decades showed that a brand name affects how consumers think, feel and act.

Marketers did this by using a combination of brand name, symbols, product design, packaging and labelling, core value and slogans for easy consumer recall and recognition.

“Brands thus make it easier for consumers to identify, locate and compare products in the supermarket. They can also help to speed up the buying process because they are trusted and are perceived as having higher quality.”

He said evidence showed that people were prepared to pay more for a product where they perceived the brand had a positive image.

“The brand image of Mainland cheese in a NZ supermarket looks very different from a home brand.”

He said the functional side of the product, such as quality and taste, was important, but consumers also valued heritage and nostalgia, which Mainland had. It was a local brand and had been around since the 1950s.

“These values resonate with so many NZ consumers and help to simplify the buying process.”

Ashill believed Mainland’s packaging colours also promoted the brand well.

Stuff Brands such as Mainland potentially resonated more with consumers than supermarket home brands.

“For example, the use of red with the product ‘tasty’ to communicate energy and appetite and green with the product ‘mild’ to signal a mellow taste.

”Kiwis want comfort, happiness and satisfaction, and they get these things through the brands they buy. Brands thus reduce the risk of disappointment.”

Senior clinical psychologist Dr Kirsty Ross agreed.

“Brands that are well established are often associated with being trustworthy, as are brands that are considered to be ‘home-grown’ from Aotearoa. And certain brands can evoke feelings of national pride and helping one another.”

The non-branded items were connected with the supermarkets, therefore did not necessarily have their own unique identity and identified values.

“I have noticed more clear marketing around their value, but they may not be as readily identifiable to consumers, and may not evoke the same emotions as clearly unique brands with their own identity and set of values and history with the public.”