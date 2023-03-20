Whittaker's increases the price of its chocolate as 'costs continue to rise'

Your chocolate fix might cost a bit more.

The price of a block of Whittaker’s chocolate has risen, as the Wellington-based family business struggles with rising costs.

In a post to Facebook it said from Monday the price would increase.

“Our costs continue to rise, and we will never cut into these costs by compromising on our quality ingredients,” the post said.

The price of a 250 gram block from New World was $6.29 on Monday, while at Countdown it was $6.

At Pak ‘n Save the blocks were $5.29.

On Friday, Whittaker's blocks were on sale for $4.80 at Countdown, Newshub reported.

New World had the same blocks for $4.79, while at Pak ‘n Save it was $4.49.

Whittaker’s has been approached for comment.

Informetrics principal economist Brad Olsen said chocolate prices were broadly mirroring the general increase in food prices.

Prices for various chocolate items were up by about 10% per annum in February 2023, compared to the entire food price index which was up 12% per annum, according to Infometrics’ analysis of Stats NZ pricing data.

The price increase comes about a month after the Porirua chocolate factory introduced a new flavour to its line – the limited edition Blondie and Biscuit block.

The block was accidentally leaked after an Auckland Pak ‘n Save posted a preview of the chocolate to its Facebook page.

It was the third time in just eight months a Whittaker’s product launch had been ruined – in September, the Hazella block was released on Countdown’s online shopping site a day early and its first vegan block was advertised on Google three weeks before its official launch.