Orchard worker who punched and threatened colleagues 'author of his own misfortune'

A Hastings orchard worker who punched and kicked his colleague so hard it left a shoe imprint on his face has had his claim of unjustifiable dismissal declined by the Employment Relations Authority.

Kalem Brown worked as a scanner for Malbec Orchards in its packhouse and on March 29 last year he went into an unauthorised area where heavy machinery was kept that he was not allowed to operate.

When machine operator Fred Koster saw Brown in the area, he attempted to speak with to him, but Brown avoided him.

Koster followed Brown and explained he needed to know why Brown was in the area when he was not authorised to be. He told the authority he tried to remind Brown that it was potentially dangerous as he was not trained to use the machinery.

Brown admitted he then shoved Koster. Koster grabbed Brown, both to keep from falling over and to stop the assault.

They then fell and Brown got free of Koster’s grip, and by his own admission, punched Koster in the face.

Koster fell to the ground, where Koster said Brown repeatedly kicked him in the stomach and head. Brown was pulled off Koster by two of his workmates.

Koster’s face was bleeding and the imprint of Brown’s shoe was visible on his face following the fight.

He sustained concussion and damage to his eye socket, as well as experiencing pain from where he was kicked. He continued to experience painful headaches, as well as ongoing pain in his eye socket, and deterioration in his eyesight in the eye that was hit.

A female colleague who asked Brown to go outside following the fight was told to “f... off, or you’ll be next”, by Brown. He also threatened another female colleague with a similar statement after she put herself between the two men as Brown tried to reapproach Koster outside.

Brown’s mother, who also worked at Malbec, called the police but they did not attend.

Brown was then dismissed via email for serious misconduct.

Brown was surprised by the dismissal. He said it was fine for him to be in the area, as long as the machine was not in operation, and that if he had not been dismissed, things could have been sorted out between him and Koster.

Brown’s employment with Malbec was already sketchy. Brown did not attend work at all the week after he started explaining that he chose not to attend work due to “personal reasons”. On his fourth, fifth, and sixth weeks of work he did not attend as he had Covid-19.

Over the seven weeks of his employment, he only worked for a total of 60 hours.

Employment Relations Authority member Claire English found all colleagues involved in the altercation believed that Brown was willing and able to attack them as he had done to Koster.

“Overall, the inescapable conclusion is that Mr Brown’s own actions created the situation that led to his dismissal,” she said.

“There was a process failure by Malbec in not at least attempting to provide a further opportunity for Mr Brown to comment before the final decision to dismiss was made. In the circumstances, I view this as an unjustified disadvantage grievance.”

But because Brown’s actions fell into the category of outrageous or particularly egregious employee misconduct, English ruled it that it would not be just or equitable to award any remedies to Brown.

“In a real sense, Mr Brown has been the author of his own misfortune,” English said.