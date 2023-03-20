Maersk cuts Coastal Connect service

The Maersk Nansha and the Maersk Nandi’s coastal service has ended.

After less than a year of operation, shipping giant Maersk has cut its Coastal Connect shipping service.

Two 2500 TEU (20-foot equivalent container) capacity vessels Maersk Nandi and the Maersk Nansha have been providing a coastal service to ports in Timaru, Auckland, Tauranga, Nelson and Lyttelton.

Maritime Union of New Zealand national secretary Craig Harrison said New Zealand was making good progress with coastal shipping, and although the Maersk decision was a setback, overall things were still positive for coastal shipping.

“We saw a number of new ships and services coming onto the New Zealand coast in the last year, largely due to government engaging with industry and having a plan which we haven’t had for decades.”

READ MORE:

* Fuel may get dearer after Ukraine invasion but Government says it won't run out

* Maritime Union says ministers hearing its concerns over axing of coastal tankers

* Covid a wake-up call to NZ's fragile logistics chain, says union



Primeport Timaru chief executive Phil Melhopt declined to comment on Maersk’s decision, saying he had only been advised of the news.

When the coastal service was introduced in June last year it was seen as a breakthrough following major disruption to shipping schedules following the Covid pandemic.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Primeport Timaru will soon lose the shipping service, alongside ports in Nelson, Tauranga, Auckland and Lyttelton.

Harrison said Maersk’s ending the service showed how volatile and insecure New Zealand’s supply chain remained. The coastal service would be replaced by new international services that dropped some New Zealand ports off their calls and used Australian ports as hubs.

“This continual market volatility is bad for New Zealand and will have a flow on effect to importers and exporters, and thus the whole economy.

“If New Zealand does not get its act together with a national port strategy, we are going to see hubbing happening in Australia, and New Zealand ports further down the pecking order.”

He hoped the crews of Maersk Nandi and the Maersk Nansha who have been made redundant, would be re-employed in the industry. Maritime unions would be asking Maersk to provide training positions for New Zealand crew aboard the new services.

STUFF New Plymouth and Nelson will soon be linked by a shipping route for trucks.

“This is a company that has made very large profits from New Zealand over decades, and they need to show stronger commitment and social responsibility,” Harrison said.

Last year Maersk said the coastal service, in conjunction with its intention to build a cold chain facility in Hamilton, would create value for customers in the New Zealand market.

“Maersk’s expanded local product portfolios in coastal shipping, warehousing, cold chain solutions, landside delivery and value-added services will connect New Zealand in new ways and enhance the overall product offering in the country, to further connect and simplify customers supply chains.,” the company said.