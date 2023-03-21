Auckland fertiliser company Moto Turf accused of misleading consumers over 'organic certified' claims

BioPro says Moto Turf is not organic certified as its labels claim.

An Auckland fertiliser company is being accused of misrepresenting its product, claiming its products are organic certified when they are not.

Moto Turf’s products mention the words organic in its description and feature a BioGro logo on the labelling.

But Moto Turf does not hold a licence agreement with organic certification company BioGro. This is needed in order to market its grass pellets and liquid fertilisers certified organic.

Moto Turf said the supplier of its product held a licence.

But BioGro said Moto Turf’s claims on its product labelling were "false and subsequently misleading", and said it had taken action to ensure that the false claims were removed.

The organisation had since added Moto Turf to the list of ‘fraudulent BioGro Certification claims’ on its website and the company had been reported to the Commerce Commission.

Moto Turf said in a statement it “was never our intention to misrepresent the certification”.

The company said the logo and any reference to the certification had since been removed.

“The supplier we source our products from that included the BioGro logo ... holds the BioGro certification. We are not fraudulently advertising organic products as the rear label on the product (which is not visible on the website) shows the company supplier who holds the certification,” a Moto Turf spokesperson said.

”It was never our intention to misrepresent the certification. The logo and any reference to the certification on our website has been removed whilst we work with BioGro to rectify.”

A spokesperson for BioGro confirmed after liasing with Moto Turf, the company had since removed all references to BioGro from its website.

This is not the first time Moto Turf has come to the attention of the commission.

Last year the company was believed to have doubled the price of products on its website the day before Black Friday, to then run a 50% sale that weekend. Social media users were quick to raise the issue at the time.

The Commerce Commission received three inquiries relating to Moto Turf with allegations of pricing issues around Black Friday, but decided not to investigate this matter.

The commission said it would assess the information it had received on Monday in relation to recent concerns about Moto Turf’s misleading claims about its products.

“Our assessment looks at the nature of allegations and whether they potentially raise a concern under the Fair Trading Act. Following our assessment we will decide whether to open an investigation,” Vanessa Horne, general manager of fair trading, said.