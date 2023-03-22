IV infusion company that fired nurse who questioned medical practices removed from Companies Register

Drip IV uses a model that relies on a remote medical team to prescribe and tailor individual treatment plans and customised infusions.

A drip infusion company that unjustifiably dismissed a registered nurse after he questioned whether its practices were legal in New Zealand has been removed from the Companies Register.

Registered nurse Jesse Hylands was found by the Employment Relations Authority to have been unjustifiably dismissed from his role at Drip IV New Zealand after he questioned whether the medicine he was providing to patients was legally allowed in New Zealand.

Drip IV operated similarly to its Australian counterpart and used a model that relied on a remote medical team to prescribe and tailor individual treatment plans and customised infusions. Registered nurses administered the infusions to clients.

Hylands discovered an Australian doctor was signing off both the Australian and New Zealand prescriptions, the Employment Relations Authority was told.

He also noticed a shipment of vitamins for infusions for clients had names that did not match the names of clients he was administering them to.

Business Registries national manager Bolen Ng said the Registrar of Companies initiated the removal of Drip IV New Zealand from the registry.

He could not say why the company was being removed.

“Objections against the removal of the company have been received and accepted by Inland Revenue.

“Once the objections have been withdrawn the company will be removed.”

Drip IV NZ’s parent company, Drip IV Australia, has been approached for comment.

Medsafe was also assessing the compliance of IV infusion services in New Zealand.

Chris James, Medsafe group manager, said it was monitoring developments related to IV infusion services, including Drip IV, and was examining how the Medicines Act applied to the types of products and services offered.

“IV infusions, including those containing only vitamins, are regarded as having a therapeutic effect and being intended for a therapeutic purpose – and therefore considered medicines,” he said.

Although some vitamins were not scheduled substances in New Zealand, that did not necessarily mean that they were not medicines.

“Most IV infusions will not have consent for distribution in New Zealand as medicines – and are therefore unapproved medicines.

“The Act allows unapproved medicines to be supplied/prescribed by a registered medical practitioner for the treatment of a particular patient currently under that medical practitioner’s care.

“A New Zealand registered medical practitioner would have to be involved in all supply and be recorded as the prescriber in any such supply.”