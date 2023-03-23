Online scammers cost Kiwis a record $20m last year

People are being warned to stay vigilant and safe online to keep their money out of the hands of scammers.

New Zealanders lost a record $20 million to scammers last year, and are being warned to stay vigilant and safe online.

The Computer Emergency Response Team, Cert NZ, said that while the number of reported incidents last year fell 8% to 8160, the value of financial loss increased 19%.

Cert NZ director Rob Pope reminded people that staying vigilant was the key to staying safe online and keeping your money out of the hands of scammers.

“It’s always wise to just pause, take a moment and think about if the investment opportunity, bank warning, or romantic engagement is legitimate or not,” he said.

“Call the organisation on an official number, scout online to see if their photos have been taken from someone else; a little bit of work can avoid the heartache of losing your hard-earned money.

“All of this will go a long way to reducing these significant financial losses.”

The number of reports to Cert NZ fell last year due to an 88% drop in malware incidents. Excluding malware, reports to Cert NZ rose 15%.

Pope said the top three categories – phishing and credential harvesting, scams and fraud, and unauthorised access – all saw significant increases.

While there were no large-scale campaigns targeting New Zealanders last year, such as the Flubot malware in 2021, there were smaller campaigns, such as unauthorised money transfer scams, that targeted individuals for large losses.

In the fourth quarter, Cert NZ received a record 36 ransomware reports, some of which were interconnected as a single attack had a flow on affect to other organisations.

There was also an increase in fake extortion and blackmail scams, with a new report received roughly every three days.

During the quarter, 212 people lost between $100 and $1000.

Nine people lost more than $100,000 due to falsified or unauthorised transfer of money; unauthorised access; a job, business or investment opportunity; buying or selling services online; cryptocurrency investment scams; buying, selling or donating goods online and a fake government services scam.

The financial and insurance sector was the most affected organisation, accounting for 30% of reports.

Individuals were most likely to be affected by scams and frauds while organisations were most likely to be affected by phishing and credential harvesting.