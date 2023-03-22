Laybuy to lay off a further 10% of staff as it struggles in a 'softening retail market'

Laybuy is letting go of 10% of staff after it let go about a third of its staff last year.

Buy now, pay later company Laybuy is letting go a further 10% of its staff as it looks to restructure amid declining income.

The company, based in Takapuna on Auckland’s North Shore, said in a statement to the ASX on Tuesday the proposal was in response to a challenging macroeconomic environment and a softening retail market.

On Friday the company would also be delisted from the ASX.

It comes after it undertook a major restructuring last year, Buy now, pay later lenders crack down on who they lend to as providers search for profitability

* Laybuy: How one company's share price fell from $2 to 3c

* Laybuy plans to delist from ASX after value plummets $245m



">reducing its staff numberss by about a third and cancelling some projects to save money.

Laybuy managing director Gary Rohloff said it had experienced a larger than anticipated softening in the retail environment in all three of the markets it operated in as consumers responded to a change in economic circumstances.

READ MORE:

* Buy now, pay later lenders crack down on who they lend to as providers search for profitability

* Laybuy: How one company's share price fell from $2 to 3c

* Laybuy plans to delist from ASX after value plummets $245m



“As a result, there is a possibility that we might need to slightly extend the delivery of our profitability objective beyond March 31, 2023,” he said.

Rohloff said the first two months of the new calendar year, which were always traditionally softer after the Christmas peak, had delivered lower than anticipated activity as consumers faced cost of living pressures and rising interest rates.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans have become a habit, a government survey shows. Many people are caught in a cycle of BNPL-fuelled consumerism. It has another dark side. Some people are buying necessities like meat and medicine on BNPL.

“In light of that softness, the company is taking a proactive and prudent approach to this weaker environment by ensuring the business is further right-sized. Taking this action now will place the business in a stronger position for the future.”

This work would support the results it was achieving through its focus on credit and fraud risk management, he said.

“While we have significantly improved our credit and fraud losses, the risk of a continued decline in consumer discretionary spending means that we need to continue to review the efficiency of our operations right across the business."

SUPPLIED Laybuy managing director Gary Rohloff says the retail market has softened.

Laybuy allows shoppers to buy goods and pay them off weekly over six equal payments. It makes money from merchant service fees and late payment fees.

Laybuy listed on the ASX in September 2020 to raise money to fund growth in the United Kingdom.

It sold about 57 million shares to investors at A$1.41, and its shares surged as much as 63% on the first day of trading to touch A$2.30.

But on Wednesday morning they were trading for A27c.