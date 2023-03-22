Kathmandu, Rip Curl report sales growth

The company behind Kathmandu has reported a turnaround in its fortunes.

The company behind outdoor equipment and clothing retailers Kathmandu and Rip Curl has posted a $14 million profit in its first six months of the financial year, signalling a return to growth.

In the same six-month period to January 31 last year, KMD Brands made a loss of $5.1m.

In a market update, the group said it had been able to grow it sales in this first-half by 34% to $547.9m – a new record for the retail company.

KMD Brands group chief executive Michael Daly said despite difficulties in the retail market, Kathmandu, Rip Curl and its wholesale footwear brand Oboz were able to deliver strong sale growth.

“We achieved record sales results for the group, highlighting the strength of our global brands,” said Daly.

"For the first time since Rip Curl was acquired, the group has experienced a full 12 months of trade without significant interruption from the Covid pandemic, which resulted in group sales of over $1 billion.”

Daly said KMD Brands had a healthy balance sheet and expected a strong second half of trade.

It will pay an interim dividend of 3 cents per share for the six months.

