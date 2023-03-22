Households and businesses could face extra $7b in energy costs, report finds.

Households and businesses could face more than $7 billion in additional energy costs over the next 12 years if government actions force an early move away from natural gas, a report warns.

The 2035/2050 Vision for Gas report by Castalia showed gas in all its forms had a key role delivering New Zealand’s transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

The report was jointly commissioned by Energy Resources Aotearoa, GasNZ, and the Major Gas Users Group to inform the gas sector’s input into the Government’s Gas Transition Plan.

It found that as natural gas demand declined, carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) and shifting to renewable gases would ensure reliable, affordable energy for all New Zealanders and help meet the country’s carbon reduction goals.

Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie said an aggressive phase-out of gas could see Kiwi households and businesses face more than $7b in higher energy costs over the next 12 years.

“With cost-of-living pressures continuing to bite, the last thing New Zealand needs is needlessly expensive energy,” he said.

It was clear that if New Zealand was to transition to a net-zero emissions economy in a cost-effective way, it would need to invest in technology to decarbonise.

Across the world, other countries were setting up CCUS projects to secure carbon before it is emitted into the atmosphere. “We must ensure we are not left behind.”

SOMEDAY STORIES A short documentary highlighting an environmental catastrophe persisting in Aotearoa’s backyard - the expansion of oil and natural gas operations in Taranaki. Director: Ethan Alderson-Hughes. (Video first published September 19, 2021)

The Castalia report showed CCUS could reduce as many emissions as the Government forcing the country to abandon gas altogether - but at much lower cost to New Zealand businesses and consumers.

GasNZ chief executive Janet Carson said the report outlined a strong environmental and economic case for renewable gases for energy resilience over generations.

"Households and businesses across Aotearoa rely on gas for different reasons, they are also concerned about their carbon footprint. This report shows, that with careful planning with a long-term lens, we can have both."

Major Gas Users’ Group spokesperson Len Houwers said that a future without gas would lead to the deindustrialisation of major parts of the New Zealand economy.

"Many of New Zealand’s largest value-add firms rely upon gas to produce essential products used by our major sectors, and to sell overseas, while creating jobs in our domestic economy. These firms pay for their carbon emissions under the Emissions Trading Scheme, which will progressively reduce emissions across the economy.

"It would be hugely damaging for the Government to ban gas use here and force our major producers to move overseas. That would increase global emissions, reduce local jobs, and force New Zealand to import goods that it currently produces itself.”

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said while research showed the cost of running gas appliances was likely to increase and running electric appliances likely to decline over the coming years, the upfront costs of the transition to become a fully electric household, put it out of reach for many New Zealanders.

“According to MBIE’s figures, residential gas consumption makes up less than 5% of New Zealand’s total gas consumption.

“It’s worth noting the Climate Change Commission’s stance is not to ban gas but to phase it out gradually.

“I wouldn’t recommend replacing household appliances in good working order just because they are gas. When an appliance is nearing the end of its life that’s the right time to look at durable and energy efficient options.”