Here are the food items that have decreased in price over the past year

Courgettes had the biggest price decrease of the 155 food items Stats NZ tracks.

Food prices are still at an all-time high and it is becoming harder for many people to afford to put food on the table.

But according to Stats NZ, about ten food products of the 155 it tracks were cheaper in February than they were at the same time last year.

A kilogram of courgettes led the charge. In February 2022 it was $7.55, while last month it was $6.65 – a 11.6% decrease in price.

Courgettes hit an all-time high of $29.60 in July 2020 as a shortage hit the country thanks to imports being suspended due to the cucumber green mottle mosaic virus.

In July last year courgette prices reached $21.80, as it was the end of the growing season, and prices slowly decreased to $6.65 a kilogram in February.

A kilogram of apples had a year-on-year price drop of 7%, down from $4.13 to $3.84. But there were concerns for the supply and price of apples for the rest of the year due to Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods.

About 65% of apples are grown in Hawke’s Bay, while the rest are grown in the Tasman area.

Red and green capsicums dropped 6.5%, down from $15 to $14.03 a kilogram in a year. But capsicums had big price increases throughout 2022.

1 NEWS The biggest jump was in fruit and vegetables, up 20% compared to November 2021.

From May to September the price of a kilogram was over $20 – peaking at $29.80 in August.

The rest of the percentage decreases were less than 5%.

A loaf of white bread dropped 4.6%, 1kg of lamb chops dropped 4.1%, 500g of salted butter dropped 3%, 250ml of sports energy drinks dropped 1.6% and 1kg of celery dropped 1.2%.

A 110g pouch or pottle of baby food and 750ml of vinegar both dropped 1%.

While a kilogram of cauliflower reported no year-to-year change, remaining at $6.37, this didn’t mean the price did not fluctuate throughout the year.

Stats NZ showed the price of cauliflower usually peaked around February and March but dropped in spring.

Bad weather affected crops last year which caused the price of cauliflower to remain higher than usual, peaking at $6.43 a kilogram in September before dropping to $4.40 in January this year.

ANZ agriculture economist Susan Kilsby said all the food products that had decreased in price were subject to supply and demand which was a big factor in determining prices.

“If there is a larger crop than normal for a particular item then that typically results in lower prices. For goods that we export – such as dairy and meat, such as the butter and lamb chops, the global market conditions will also have an impact.”

An example of this was reduced demand from China due to Covid lockdowns, she said.