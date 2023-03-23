House sales hit 40-year low due to 'unaffordability and unrealistic expectations'

The rate of house prices falls more than tripled in February compared to January, CoreLogic data shows.

Unaffordable housing, interest rate hikes, tighter lending rules and unrealistic seller expectations have culminated in the lowest number of property sales in nearly 40 years, CoreLogic data shows.

With house prices continuing to fall, it seems the bottom of the market will likely now depend on employment.

“If employment can stay high with unemployment only rising because of a larger labour force, this should insulate property values to some degree,” CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said.

“But outright job losses would be a fresh headwind for the housing market.”

The property data firm recorded 60,859 properties were sold in the year to February 2023 - the lowest 12-month total since October 1983.

The trend persisted in February, with 4100 sales that month, the lowest for that month since at least 1981.

The number of sales in February were also about a third down on last year.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said the continued slide in sale prices showed property owners were starting to come to terms with the new market reality, but the low sale volumes suggested some further expectation adjustments were required.

He said a buyer-seller stand-off was still at play.

“Vendors still don’t have to sell, they just won’t accept that lower price, and that’s leading to those properties sitting on the market longer.”

Davidson said the figures were striking and showed how quiet the market really was.

“Few vendors are in a hurry to sell, given that unemployment remains low. And those buyers who have secured finance know that they can take their time too, with listings abundant and prices falling. This is a recipe for low levels of sales,” Davidson said.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff There are perfect conditions for a low number of house sales.

Apparently convinced that house prices would continue to fall, first-home buyers were pulling back, and there were signs they might be beginning to retreat from the market, he said.

Davidson said with a recession looming, if not already here, house prices might find a floor later in the year.

“Nothing is ever certain when it comes to the economy and especially economic forecasts. But the latest weak GDP data and the global banking issues highlight a possibility that the official cash rate won’t rise all the way to 5.5%.

“If mortgage rates start to edge lower, net migration continues to rise, and investors start to see value again, the case would be building for this house price downturn to find a floor in 2023.”

A recession might also be spurred on or worsened by existing borrowers rolling on to higher mortgage rates.

CoreLogic said there were 16% more listings on the market than this time last year.

Goodall said the number of properties on the market had been building for the last couple of years, so the increase was off an already high base.