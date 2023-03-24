'Drink now, pay next week' advert causes concern

A 'Drink now, pay next week' offer from Christchurch delivery company Gimme that's caused concern amongst financial mentors.

Christchurch food and alcohol delivery company Gimme has reignited the debate of whether “buy now, pay later” debt should be banned for alcohol purchases.

Financial mentors have expressed concern after Gimme posted an advertisement offering to let people “Drink now, pay next week”.

The company, which plans to expand into other cities, said it wasn’t a buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender, but was just giving hard-pressed shoppers the ability to defer small payments as a way of coping with the cost of living crisis.

But Natalie Vincent, head of microfinance with Good Shepherd NZ, called the offer “terrible messaging”.

She said Gimme’s move wasn’t surprising, as buy now, pay later (BNPL) lending was unregulated, so businesses could start their own BNPL operations.

“If someone can’t afford to pay for beer without going into debt, they’re already likely to be struggling,” she said.

But Gimme director Sandeep Soni said the company was only offering a feature to help households hard-pressed by the cost of living crisis to defer paying their bill for a food, or beverage delivery for a week.

“The New Zealand economy is under severe duress. Small businesses are under duress. The restaurants are under duress. The consumer is under duress,” he said.

“We’ve been talking to our customers, and this is what we found. A number of people, let’s just call them everyday folks, are struggling beyond belief,” Soni said.

“They are missing out on important events. They are cutting back,” he said.

“We’ve introduced a convenience feature, where if you are ordering food today, it’s okay to pay after a week,” he said.

“We’re just letting people get by until they get to their next pay cheque.”

“It’s good for business. It’s good for the community,” he said.

It was not a campaign to try and get people to drink more alcohol, he said.

The programme was available to everyone, Soni said.

“The offer is absolutely democratised.”

But the amount people could spend on the feature was limited to $50.

“If you don’t pay your bill, you get blacklisted on this application. You lose your privileges,” Soni said.

“Do we have people who don’t pay? Yes, we do. Two,” he said.

“I don’t want to create any kind of impression we are a credit provider. We are not, otherwise we need to be licensed,” he said.

“We don’t make money on this,” he said.

Last year, there was an outcry after an Auckland grog shop posted that it was accepting Afterpay.

screen grab Buy now pay later can be used for a wide range of purchases now, including things like alcohol, which has raised questions.

Already health campaigners were lobbying the government to ban BNPL loans for alcohol purchases, following campaigners in Australia railing against “booze now, pay later” lending.

Iwi trusts, churches, health boards and Auckland Council were amongst booze ban supporters. Some called for tobacco and vaping products to also be included in the ban.

The Government says it will regulate BNPL, but whether campaigners will secure an alcohol ban is not yet known.

Soni said the Government should not “throw the baby out with the bathwater” when regulating.

“You’re not in Russia. You’re not in China. You’re not in Iran. You don’t want the government to become a nanny state,” he said.

Gimme operates in the South Island, but has ambitions to expand North.