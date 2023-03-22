Another townhouse sells for rock-bottom price, this time $71,000

This townhouse, which sold for $71,000, is the third in the complex to be sold under a High Court order.

Another townhouse in Auckland’s Onehunga has sold for well below its Quotable Value (QV) estimate, selling under the hammer for $71,000.

The sale of the four-bedroom property achieved $1000 more than an almost identical property that sold earlier this month, which was part of the same High Court-ordered sale.

A third similar property also involved in the ordered sale sold for just $30,000 in December, according to the Barfoot and Thompson website.

Bidding on the most recent auction started just before 9.15am, with the opening offer being $10,000.

Less than 15 minutes later it was sold. It is understood the low price was in part because the property was leasehold, meaning the owner would have to pay ground rent.

QV’s online estimate valued the property at $650,000.

The property was offered for sale by G C Sulliman, deputy sheriff at Auckland, acting on behalf of Bracken Trustees No.1.

SUPPLIED Just over 30% of properties taken to auction at Barfoot and Thompson sell under the hammer, but the agency's operations manager says the sales method still suits some sellers.

A spokesperson for Barfoot advised at the sale of the previous townhouse that due to the sensitive and confidential nature of these types of sales, the agency would not be making any comment.

Auctions appear to be going out of fashion, with CoreLogic noting nationwide the proportion of homes going to auction had fallen from 25% at the start of last year to about 15% this year.

The property is located in a complex of 19 similar plaster-clad terraced houses.

The advert for the property noted the three-level dwelling had aluminium joinery, concrete-tile roof, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

There was a double garage, a north-facing courtyard and a south facing balcony.